Bigg Boss Telegu season 4 first teaser leaves fans excited | Watch video

The popular reality show Bigg Boss season 4 Telegu is all set to make a comeback on the small screen. The makers on Monday released the first teaser and logo of the show and left the fans excited. With coronavirus pandemic spreading its wings, shooting for all films and TV shows were stalled. Now, the actors and crew have returned to the sets to get things to go on floors. Bigg Boss is one the most awaited shows and fans have been waiting for its Hindi and Tamil version to begin soon as well.

Sharing the teaser of the show, the channel wrote, "Here is the most awaited time of the year!!! #BiggBossTelugu4 coming soon on @StarMaa" Just like last season, superstar Nagarjuna Akkineni is said to return as the host of the popular show. Watch the video here-

Bigg Boss Telugu is the most recently released version of the reality show. It is already a big hit among Hindi and Tamil audiences. While the Bigg Boss Hindi is being hosted by superstar Salman Khan for the last ten years, Bigg Boss Tamil is hosted by Kamal Haasan. Also, Bigg Boss Kannada is hosted by Dabangg actor Sudeep Kiccha. Talking about Bigg Boss Telugu, the first and second seasons were hosted by Jr. NTR. However, the last season was hosted by Nagarjuna Akkineni and he is expected to return in season 4 as well.

According to the latest reports, Nagarjuna Akkineni has asked the production to follow all necessary precautions and guidelines before beginning the shoot of the show. The show requires more than 250 member crew and it would be interesting to see how it goes on the floors with limited people amid the coronavirus pandemic.

On a related note, Bigg Boss 14 (Hindi) is also expected to go on floors soon with Salman Khan shooting for the teaser in the coming days. Reportedly, the theme of this season with his COVID19 and contestants will be judged on their hygiene as well. Stars like Nia Sharma, Rajeev Sen, Adhyan Suman, Vivian D'sena and others have been approached for the show.

As per a report in Pinkvilla, "Makers of the controversial reality show are all set to introduce a new format, which will be influenced by the COVID-19 lockdown situation in the country. The lockdown will be a major highlight in the upcoming season of Bigg Boss, and it heavily influenced by the new social distancing rule. Moreover, there are high chances that the tagline of the season will be 'Bigg Boss 14 Lockdown edition’."

