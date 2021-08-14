Saturday, August 14, 2021
     
Bigg Boss OTT August 14 LIVE: Neha Bhasin indulges in heated argument with Pratik Sehajpal, Zeeshan Khan

In the upcoming episode, Neha Bhasin will be seen indulging in a heated argument with Pratik Sahejpal and Zeeshan Khan.

New Delhi Updated on: August 14, 2021 20:17 IST
Karan Johar hosted Bigg Boss OTT began with a bang. The show which headed to the digital application VOOT this time welcomed celebrities like-- Shamita Shetty, Neha Bhasin, Raqesh Bapat, Zeeshan Khan, Ridhima Pandit, Karan Nath, Urfi Javed, Divya Agarwal, Akshara Singh, Pratik Sehajpal, Nishant Bhatt, Muskaan Jattana (Moose Jattana) and Milind Gaba. But the fights and drama in the Bigg Boss OTT house don’t seem to take a backseat! In the upcoming episode, Neha Bhasin will be seen indulging in a heated argument with Pratik Sahejpal and Zeeshan Khan. 

 

  • Aug 14, 2021 8:17 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Moose breaks down in tears

  • Aug 14, 2021 8:01 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    As the episode nears its end, housemates select the new Boss lady and Boss man of the house.

    They selected Raqesh and Shamita as the Boss man and Boss lady to save them from elimination. 

  • Aug 14, 2021 7:52 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Neha and Moose are sorting the things out. 

  • Aug 14, 2021 7:51 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    The statue task is over now, and Team Raqesh won the task

  • Aug 14, 2021 7:39 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Divya and Shamita indulge in a spat over performance and task. 

  • Aug 14, 2021 7:25 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Team Raqesh is on the opposite side to distract Team Pratik. They are doing their best to distract the opposite team.

  • Aug 14, 2021 7:17 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Neha Bhasin kisses TV actress Ridhima Pandit during the task 

  • Aug 14, 2021 7:14 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    This week Urfi Javed, Shamita Shetty, Raqesh Bapat, Moose Jattana and Nishant Bhatt are nominated for the elimination. It will be interesting to see who gets eliminated by the audience on the first Bigg Boss OTT nomination.

     

  • Aug 14, 2021 7:14 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Statue Task is here

    Statue Task is here! In this task, the house has been divided into two teams Raqesh Bapat VS Pratik Sehajpal.

