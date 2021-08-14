Bigg Boss OTT August 14 LIVE: Neha Bhasin indulges in heated argument with Pratik Sehajpal, Zeeshan Khan

Karan Johar hosted Bigg Boss OTT began with a bang. The show which headed to the digital application VOOT this time welcomed celebrities like-- Shamita Shetty, Neha Bhasin, Raqesh Bapat, Zeeshan Khan, Ridhima Pandit, Karan Nath, Urfi Javed, Divya Agarwal, Akshara Singh, Pratik Sehajpal, Nishant Bhatt, Muskaan Jattana (Moose Jattana) and Milind Gaba. But the fights and drama in the Bigg Boss OTT house don’t seem to take a backseat! In the upcoming episode, Neha Bhasin will be seen indulging in a heated argument with Pratik Sahejpal and Zeeshan Khan.