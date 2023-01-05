Thursday, January 05, 2023
     
Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Tv
  5. Bigg Boss 16, Jan 5 LIVE: Ration or nomination? Housemates make a tough choice; Priyanka & Shalin lock horns
Live now

Bigg Boss 16, Jan 5 LIVE: Ration or nomination? Housemates make a tough choice; Priyanka & Shalin lock horns

Bigg Boss 16, Jan 5 LIVE: In today's episode, housemates clash over ration and nomination. One the other hand, Priyanka and Shalin get into a war of words. Keep an eye out for live updates.

India TV Entertainment Desk Edited By: India TV Entertainment Desk New Delhi Updated on: January 05, 2023 21:55 IST
Bigg Boss 16, Jan 5 LIVE: Ration or nomination?
Image Source : INDIA TV Bigg Boss 16, Jan 5 LIVE: Ration or nomination?

Bigg Boss 16, Jan 5 LIVE: In today's episode, participants go to any extreme to save their "beloved" ration. The contenders are granted a second chance to preserve the ration, but their nominations are at risk. Contestants have difficult decisions when they nominate a person to receive one bag of rations. Shalin Bhanot and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, who are on good terms, got into an ugly brawl over the rationing and nomination fiasco. During the fight, Shalin becomes angry and begins throwing objects. Meanwhile, Sumbul is having a good time annoying her mandali today. It will be interesting to see who is nominated in today's episode. Keep an eye out for live updates.

 

Latest Entertainment News

Live updates :Bigg Boss 16, Jan 5 LIVE

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Jan 05, 2023 9:55 PM (IST) Posted by Akshat Sundrani

    Archana calls Tina 'expired item'

    While speaking with Soundarya, Archana refers to Tina as an expired item and tells her that no man will spend money on her except people like Shalin.

  • Jan 05, 2023 9:51 PM (IST) Posted by Akshat Sundrani

    Early morning fight between Archana & Tina

    Tina and Archana get into a disagreement in the early morning because they disagree about relocating the iron.

  • Jan 05, 2023 9:48 PM (IST) Posted by Akshat Sundrani

    A new day

    Housemates start the day right with energy as they groove to the traditional Bigg Boss anthem.

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Entertainment and Tv Section

Top News

Related Tv News

Latest News