Bigg Boss 16's Gori Nagori brutally attacked by her brother-in-law; shares video saying 'police did not...'

Bigg Boss 16's Gori Nagori brutally attacked by her brother-in-law

Bigg Boss 16 fame Gori Nagori has always been in the limelight for her killer dance moves and viral videos, On Thursday, the diva took to Instagram to share a horrific incident and claimed that she was brutally attacked by her brother-in-law and his friend. She also claimed that when asked the police to file a complaint, they refused calling it a 'house problem' and instead took a selfie with her.

Gori Nagori said, "Hello friends, I am your Gori. I am uploading this video about what happened to me today, on May 22nd it was my sister's wedding. As I live in Merta city and my father and brother aren't there. There is an elder brother-in-law of mine, Javed Hussain who said that if you come for the wedding in Kishangarh, I will make all the arrangements. So, I agreed to come to Kishangarh at his request and I did not know that this was his conspiracy to call me to Kishangarh. My team was attacked very badly by my brother-in-law and his friends."

She added, "My brother and I went to file the complaint but the police did not take my complaint saying it is a house matter deal at home and the policeman troubled me for a long time, He made me wait sitting there and then took a selfie with me."

She concluded, "I stay alone in the house and my mom and we are in danger with all these people. If anything happens to my life, my mom, or my team, then these people will be responsible for it, whose video I have taken my name and I will ask only this request from the people of Rajasthan to support me. I want this from the Rajasthan government to Sir Ashok Gehlot ji and Sachin Pilot ji to support me and get justice as soon as possible and punish the person whose mistake is punished. My life is in danger, please help me Rajasthan government."

Meanwhile, Gori Nagori rose to fame among the Hindi audience when she appeared on Salman Khan's hosted reality show Bigg Boss 16. Many people loved her bindas personality and her friendship with Abdu Rozik and MC Stan.

