Bigg Boss 15: Salman Khan's show to get extension by 3 weeks with entry of ex-contestants? Here's what we know

Follow us on Image Source : COLORS TV Bigg Boss 15: Salman Khan's show to get extension by 3 weeks?

The television reality show Bigg Boss 15 is riding high on popularity. The first episode of the Salman Khan show premiered on 2 October 2021. Now the social media is abuzz that the show is expected to get an extension of three weeks which means that the show will witness its finale in February. As per media reports, ex-housemates Vishal Kotian and Rajiv Adatia are likely to re-enter the house to add more fun and drama.

Currently, the housemates are fighting for the Ticket To Finale. Rakhi Sawant, Umar Riaz, Rashami Desai and Karan Kundrra have already reserved their position by winning the tasks. In the upcoming episodes, the viewers will get to witness the next finalist from Tejasswi Prakash, Shamita Shetty, Devoleena, Pratik, Nishant and Abhijit Bichukale. As per the live feed, Tejasswi Prakash, Shamita Shetty and Abhijit Bichukale are seen wearing the golden star. This indicates that these three contestants have also successfully made it to the finals.

In the 'Bigg Boss Ki Adaalat' task, Tejasswi Prakash and Shamita Shetty are seen engaging in a war of words. Tejasswi is seen being sidelined by her beau Karan Kundrra. She will also reveal her feeling of insecurity because of co-housemate Shamita Shetty. In the latest promo, Tejasswi breaks down after Karan, Umar and Rashami were seen supporting Shamita in the task.

Also read: BB15: Karan Kundrra's sister condemns his relationship with Tejasswi, 'Can't stand the way she treats him'

The tussle amongst the contestants and the hunger to win is not only witnessed on screen but also on social media which is divided into fan wars. And the news of the show getting an extension has left them all very excited.

Also read: Bigg Boss 15: Karan Kundrra to Shamita Shetty, here are speculated earnings of contestants per week