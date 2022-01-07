BB15: Karan Kundrra's sister condemns his relationship with Tejasswi, 'Can't stand the way she treats him'

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@TEJRANXFAN BB15: Karan Kundrra's sister condemns his relationship with Tejasswi Prakash

Bigg Boss 15 contestants Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash's relationship has become the talk of the town. The two who fell in love inside the BB house have been getting into serious arguments lately. In the previous episode, Karan and Tejasswi were seen getting into a nasty fight because Tejasswi felt that Karan is supporting Shamita Shetty over her during the Ticket To Finale task. She used some insulting words to him, due to which he reacted and lashed out at her.

Their fans who lovingly call them 'TejRan' are disappointed and want them to be together. Recently one of the Twitter users asked Karan Kundrra's sister Meenu to accept Tejasswi Prakash as she is perfect match for him. The fan tweeted, "Please teja ko bhi accept kardo karan ke liye ache hain...best jodi hai."

However, Meenu shared her disapproval and replied, "Hun - I don't know her from adams to like or dislike her, I just can't stand the way she treats my brother - I dislike the hurt she causes Karan- he is all that matters to me!!"

Recently Karan has been receiving a lot of backlash because of his behaviour towards Tejasswi Prakash. Bigg Boss 7 winner Gauahar Khan took to her social media and highlighted the sentence that karan said to Teja during a recent fight and took a stand for Tejasswi. She commented with a hugging face: "Shakal dekh apni, teri asliyat dikh gayi(look at your face, your reality is now apparent) and so much more….. love = respect . Respect = Love . I felt very bad for Teja...wanted to hug her. To all the girls who are reading this, respect is super important, both ways. Please treat yourself with love n respect first!"

Also read: Bigg Boss 15: Karan Kundrra to Shamita Shetty, here are speculated earnings of contestants per week

For the unversed, Karah Kundrra, Umar Riaz, Rashami Desai and Rakhi Sawant have won the Ticket To Finale. It is rumoured that Tejasswi Prakash, Abhijit Bichukale, Shamita Shetty will be the next contestants to confirm their position by winning a ticket to finale task.

Also read: As Tejasswi Prakash confesses her love for Karan Kundrra after ugly fight, 'Tejran' trends on Twitter