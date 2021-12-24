As Tejasswi Prakash confesses her love for Karan Kundrra after ugly fight, 'Tejran' trends on Twitter

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@ANUM_SHONO Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash

The last few days have been heavy on Tejran fans as Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra were at loggerheads during the Bigg Boss 15 Ticket to Finale task. Now, going by the latest promo shared by the channel, it appears that the duo has made up and even come back stronger. Tejran fans are jumping with joy as the promo shows Tejasswi confessing her love for Karan indirectly. The big smile on Karan's face is proof of how happy he is. While the TV actress can be seen denying that she has said 'I Love You', Karan is already on cloud nine.

Soon after the video went viral, Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra's couple name 'Tejran' started trending on Twitter. Reacting to their love, pone user wrote, "Look at my boy!! Look at his happiness on his face hearing Teja’s confession unknowingly! His worries disappeared! Bus ab Karan se bhi sunna hai.. MashaAllah! No buri Nazar on their happiness." Another tweeted, "The fact that Karan & Teja have every step of their love story recorded and can actually go back and watch it for themselves ..ahhh my heart "

While Tejasswi and Karan were struggling with their relationship inside the Bigg Boss 15 house, their families also got into a war of words on Twitter. Reacting to a fan's tweet, Karan's sister Meenu Kundrra indirectly called Tejasswi ‘trash’. She wrote, "He'll be fine hun! He’s only clearing his system of all the garbage and fake love to make room for Karan Neeti!! #KKundrraSquad #KaranIsTheBoss #KaranKundrra"

Following this, Tejasswi Prakash's brother Pratik came out in support of his sister. He slammed Karan’s sister’s tweet. He wrote, "She is standing with her "people" right from Day 1. And when she takes a stand for herself, she's called TRASH! How fair is that? Only if we could think before using such language.....She's my sister, a daughter, a woman & loved by the masses! Let's maintain dignity!!!!"