Bigg Boss 15 Launch Updates: Devoleena Bhattacharjee beats Arti Singh at survival task in jungle

Bigg Boss 15 Launch: Devoleena, Arti Singh enjoy tea making competition in jungle

The controversial reality show Bigg Boss 15 is all set to premiere on TV screens from October 2. Ahead of the grand premiere, ex-Bigg Boss contestants Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Arti Singh hosted the launch in Nagpur. After dividing themselves into two teams, the duo indulged in a survival competition where they had to complete tasks that are necessary to survive in a jungle. From making tea to constructing a roof to survive rain, Devoleena and Arti came neck to neck to win. In the end, Devoleena's team emerged as the winner of the survival task

Bigg Boss 15 launch has been hosted in a jungle in Nagpur. Host Salman Khan joined the press conference via video conferencing and interacted with everyone. Devoleena took to Instagram earlier on Thursday and shared a picture with Arti and said, "ab hoga jungle mein sirf air sirf dangal.'

Ahead of Bigg Boss 15, fans witness the digital version of the show Bigg Boss OTT. Divya Agarwal was declared the winner of the show on September 18, marking a victorious end to her stay at the 'house' hosted by Karan Johar.