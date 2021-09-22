Bigg Boss 15 Contestants List: Karan Kundrra, Tina Dutta and other to join Salman Khan's show

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/OFFICIAL ACCOUNTS Bigg Boss 15 Contestants List: Who will join Salman's show

Salman Khan is returning to the small screen with Bigg Boss 15. The show will premiere on Television on October 2. This year, the theme of the controversial reality show is 'Jungle Mein Dangal.' The house will be converted into a forest in which contestants will get locked. The housemates will be divided into three teams, led by three Ex-Bigg Boss contestants. They are Rubina Dilaik, Shweta Tiwari and Gauahar Khan. While the confirmed list of Bigg Boss 15 contestants is still not out, it is speculated that TV and film personalities like Karan Kundrra, Tina Dutta, Simba Nagpal, Reem Sheikh, Nidhi Bhanushali, Afsana Khan and others will be a part of the show.

Bigg Boss OTT finalist Pratik Sehajpal has already bagged a place in Salman Khan's reality show by taking the 'Ticket to BB15' during his grand finale on September 18. Netizens and BB fans are eagerly waiting to have a sneak peek into the new house and know who all are the contestants. Let's have a look at some of the names here-

Karan Kundrra

Karan Kundrra has been part of reality shows like Roadies and Love School before. While he has always been a mentor or a judge in those show, Karan will enter the Bigg Boss 15 house as a contestant. Last, the actor was seen in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

Tina Dutta

Tina Dutta has been seen on Bigg Boss many times as a guest. Last year, she appeared on the show with Rashami Desai to celebrate their show Uttaran's success. This year, Tina will join Bigg Boss 15 as a contestant.

Neha Marda

TV actress Neha Marda rose to fame with the show Balika Vadhu. Last she was seen in Zee TV's show Kyun Rishton Mein Katti Batti. Other than being a spectacular actor, Neha is a trained classical dancer and has learnt multiple dance forms. She will be seen in Bigg Boss 15.

Simba Nagpal

Starting his career with Splitvilla, Simba Nagpal is currently seen in the show Shakti: Ek Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki alongside Rubina Dilaik.

Reem Shaikh

TV actress Reem Shaikh, known for her leading role in the show Tujhse Hai Raabta, is all set show her real avatar in the controverisal reality show. There are rumours that the actress was approached for BB15 earlier as well but she had refused because of her daily soap.

Nidhi Bhanushali

Remember the old Sonu from 'Taarak Mehta Ka Oolta Chashmah'? Well, Nidhi Bhanushali left the show years ago but is still remembered for playing the role of Sonu in the popular show. She keeps making headlines for her sizzling photos on Instagram and now, she will be seen in Bigg Boss 15.

Afsana Khan

Punjabi singer Afsana Khan will be seen in Bigg Boss 15. She is known for songs like Titliyaan, Bazaar, Kamaal Krte Ho and others. Last year, Afsana Khan made headlines when a compalint was filed against her for signing inappropraite songs that are not fit for school children.

Pratik Sehajpal

Pratik Sehajpal became the first confirmed contestant of Bigg Boss 15. Host Karan Johar gave an option to the top 5 Bigg Boss OTT finalists to chose to take the 'Ticket To BB 15' and leave the show. Pratik grabbed the opportunity and became the first contestant of Salman Khan's show.

Other names that are doing the rounds on the internet are Nishant Bhat, Shamita Shetty and Ronit Roy. Wait for October 2 for Salman Khan to reveal the confirmed list of contestants in Bigg Boss 15.