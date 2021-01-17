Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar LIVE: Salman Khan & contestants enjoy fun-time; who will get evicted?

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/COLORSTV Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar LIVE: Salman Khan to have fun-time with contestants; who will get evicted?

It's Sunday which calls for Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar episode hosted by none other than Salman Khan. On Saturday we saw how the host took the class of various contestants including Sonali Phogat for hurling abuses at Rubina Dilaik. Tonight's episode will witness the fun that everyone will have on the occasion of Makar Sankranti. Not just the contestants, even Salman will be seen shaking his leg on the stage. Apart from this, some special guests will be seen making their way into the house including Sargun Mehta and Hardy Sandhu. A shocking eviction is also underway. Any guesses who will get eliminated tonight? Don't miss any important update and witness the LIVE Updates here:

Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar LIVE: