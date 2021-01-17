Sunday, January 17, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Tv
  5. Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar LIVE: Salman Khan & contestants enjoy fun-time; who will get evicted?
Live now

Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar LIVE: Salman Khan & contestants enjoy fun-time; who will get evicted?

It's Sunday which means yet another super-fun episode of Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar with superstar Salman Khan. Tonight, it's going to be the Makar Sankranti celebration in the house which will bring along a spicy task for everyone. Special guests Sargun Mehta & Hardy Sandhu will be welcomed while one contestant will bid goodbye tonight.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: January 17, 2021 21:17 IST
Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar LIVE: Salman Khan to have fun-time with contestants; who will get evict
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/COLORSTV

Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar LIVE: Salman Khan to have fun-time with contestants; who will get evicted?

It's Sunday which calls for Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar episode hosted by none other than Salman Khan. On Saturday we saw how the host took the class of various contestants including Sonali Phogat for hurling abuses at Rubina Dilaik. Tonight's episode will witness the fun that everyone will have on the occasion of Makar Sankranti. Not just the contestants, even Salman will be seen shaking his leg on the stage. Apart from this, some special guests will be seen making their way into the house including Sargun Mehta and Hardy Sandhu. A shocking eviction is also underway. Any guesses who will get eliminated tonight? Don't miss any important update and witness the LIVE Updates here:

Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar LIVE:

 

Live updates :Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar LIVE:

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Jan 17, 2021 9:15 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Time for a special performance by Aly Goni and Sonali Phogat!

  • Jan 17, 2021 9:13 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Jhoom Barabar with Rahul Vaidya!

  • Jan 17, 2021 9:10 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Salman makes fun of Eijaz's accent.

  • Jan 17, 2021 9:09 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Did you like Nikki and Eijaz's performance?

  • Jan 17, 2021 9:08 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

  • Jan 17, 2021 9:07 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

  • Jan 17, 2021 9:07 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Housemates are in full festive mood as Lohri and Makar Sankranti celebration takes place.

  • Jan 17, 2021 9:06 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Makers pay tribute to Pista Dhakad

  • Jan 17, 2021 9:06 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    A fun episode begins!

Top News

Latest News