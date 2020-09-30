Bigg Boss 14: TV actress Pavitra Punia set to raise hotness quotient with her sassy looks. Know more about her

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@PAVITRAPUNIA_ Bigg Boss 14: TV actress Pavitra Punia set to raise hotness quotient with her sassy looks

Television fame Pavitra Punia has been ruling the headlines these days for her entry in the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 14. Fans have been eagerly waiting for her to raise the hotness quotient in Salman Khan's show with her sassy looks and powerful personality. Known for playing many negative roles on TV, Pavitra is a strong-headed girl from Delhi who wanted to be an IPS officer. She also worked hard for 1.5 hours for it but fate had other plans. In 2009, she appeared in MTV show Splitsvilla 3 and her life changed. She was one of the finalists and earned much attention of the youth.

Pavitra Punia has been working on TV for over a decade. She made her acting debut as Dalljeet with the show Geet – Hui Sabse Parayi. Then was seen in the show Love U Zindagi, opposite Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla. This show was the turning point of her career. Later, Pavitra played the role of the lead antagonist Niddhi Chhabra in the Star Plus show Ye Hai Mohabbatein. Fans loved her acting after which she bagged Ekta Kapoor Naagin 3. She played Poulomi Roy in the show.

While Pavitra Punia's roles are much admired by her fans, her breath-taking photos in sarees and sassy looks often leave every everyone swooning. She also has a killer tattoo on her back that is worth a look. The actress got 7 chakras inked on her spine. In the latest teaser of Bigg Boss 14, Pavitra is seen teasing the fans by flaunting the tattoo. Check out-

Interestingly, Pavitra Punia was the girlfriend of Bigg Boss 13 contestant Paras Chhabra. The duo dates for five months and called it quits. Talking about the reason for their break, Paras had said, "Yes, we broke up mutually. We were together for 5 months. You do take that much of time to get to know a person and we realised that we were not that compatible. Hence, we parted ways."

Check out more picture of Pavitra Punia here-

Are you excited to watch this fiery actress in the Bigg Boss 14 house?

