Friday, February 05, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Tv
  5. Bigg Boss 14: Netizens, Celebrities support Rubina Dilaik after she throws water on Rakhi Sawant

Bigg Boss 14: Netizens, Celebrities support Rubina Dilaik after she throws water on Rakhi Sawant

While Rubina Dilaik faced the heat from Bigg Boss after throwing water at Rakhi Sawant, fans and TV celebrities were all praise for her. Fans have already been questioning the makers for 'blindly' supporting Rakhi Sawant in her antics. TV stars including Kamya Punjabi, Vikas Kalantri and others took to social media to extend their support for the 'Shakti' actress.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Published on: February 05, 2021 8:05 IST
Netizens, Celebrities support Rubina Dilaik after she throws water on Rakhi Sawant
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@BIGGBOSS_LOVERS

Netizens, Celebrities support Rubina Dilaik after she throws water on Rakhi Sawant

The war between Rubina Dilaik-Abhinav Shukla and Rakhi Sawant is getting uglier by the day. The latest episode of Bigg Boss 14 witnessed Rubina throwing a bucket of water at Rakhi Sawant after the latter called Abhinav Shukla 'tharki.' Rubina could not hold in her anger and lashed out at Rakhi for making wrong statements and also threw water at her which was against the BB rules. As the result, the TV actress was reprimanded and even nominated for the rest of the game. While Rubina faced the heat from Bigg Boss, fans and TV celebrities were all praise for her. Fans have already been questioning the makers for 'blindly' supporting Rakhi Sawant in her antics. TV stars including Kamya Punjabi, Vikas Kalantri and others took to social media to extend their support for the 'Shakti' actress. They also claimed that they would have done the same or even worst with Rakhi.

Kamya Punjabi tweeted, "Well i would do the same what #Rubina did... #RakhiSawant u need to know when n where to stop!" Rubina's close friend and TV actress Srishty Rode said, "I might have done worst #RubinaDilaik we are with you girl." Ex-BB14 contestant Shehzad Deol tweeted, "Well done #RubinaDilaik Rakhi deserves it!"

A Twitter user said, "After Media say that they and audience  like #AbhinavShukla and #RakhiSawant chemistry rakhi is just ready to do every possible thing to be in a lime light and She Cross Her Limit In Name Of Entertainment." Coming out in support of Rubina Dilaik, another user tweeted, "Today's episode is a living proof of all the reasons for which we love #RubinaDilaik..Bold, Powerful,Fearless,Righteous and at the same time a loving wife and a role model... We love you Ruby... You are the best and the trophy is ours."

Another said, "#RubinaDilaik took this action in frustation of all previous days too & she has que. abt hiding her mistakes not raising it in wkv, which is absolutely valid.. So proud of our lioness @RubiDilaik u did right they deserve & ur RubiHolics is here to vote u, let them nominate forever." Check out the reactions here-

In the upcoming episodes, viewers will be able to watch the connections of BB14 contestants entering the house and making the game spicier. The two names that have come to light are those of ex BB14 participant Jasmin Bhasin and season 3 winner Vindu Dara Singh. The two will be making their way into the Bigg Boss house in order to support Aly Goni and Rakhi Sawant respectively. 

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News