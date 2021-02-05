Bigg Boss 14: Netizens, Celebrities support Rubina Dilaik after she throws water on Rakhi Sawant

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@BIGGBOSS_LOVERS Netizens, Celebrities support Rubina Dilaik after she throws water on Rakhi Sawant

The war between Rubina Dilaik-Abhinav Shukla and Rakhi Sawant is getting uglier by the day. The latest episode of Bigg Boss 14 witnessed Rubina throwing a bucket of water at Rakhi Sawant after the latter called Abhinav Shukla 'tharki.' Rubina could not hold in her anger and lashed out at Rakhi for making wrong statements and also threw water at her which was against the BB rules. As the result, the TV actress was reprimanded and even nominated for the rest of the game. While Rubina faced the heat from Bigg Boss, fans and TV celebrities were all praise for her. Fans have already been questioning the makers for 'blindly' supporting Rakhi Sawant in her antics. TV stars including Kamya Punjabi, Vikas Kalantri and others took to social media to extend their support for the 'Shakti' actress. They also claimed that they would have done the same or even worst with Rakhi.

Kamya Punjabi tweeted, "Well i would do the same what #Rubina did... #RakhiSawant u need to know when n where to stop!" Rubina's close friend and TV actress Srishty Rode said, "I might have done worst #RubinaDilaik we are with you girl." Ex-BB14 contestant Shehzad Deol tweeted, "Well done #RubinaDilaik Rakhi deserves it!"

I might have done worst 🙈 #RubinaDilaik we are with you girl ❤️ — Srishty Rode (@SrSrishty) February 4, 2021

Well i would do the same what #Rubina did... #RakhiSawant u need to know when n where to stop! #BB14 @ColorsTV — Kamya Shalabh Dang (@iamkamyapunjabi) February 4, 2021

Winner of the #BiggBoss this year for me is still #RubinaDilaik more and more power to you. And i am sure you will come out victorious whenever that happens. I also love the way #abhinav is playing. A true gentleman. All the best guys 👍👍 #BiggBoss14 pic.twitter.com/FysISfubnb — Vikaas Kalantri (@VikasKalantri) February 4, 2021

A Twitter user said, "After Media say that they and audience like #AbhinavShukla and #RakhiSawant chemistry rakhi is just ready to do every possible thing to be in a lime light and She Cross Her Limit In Name Of Entertainment." Coming out in support of Rubina Dilaik, another user tweeted, "Today's episode is a living proof of all the reasons for which we love #RubinaDilaik..Bold, Powerful,Fearless,Righteous and at the same time a loving wife and a role model... We love you Ruby... You are the best and the trophy is ours."

Another said, "#RubinaDilaik took this action in frustation of all previous days too & she has que. abt hiding her mistakes not raising it in wkv, which is absolutely valid.. So proud of our lioness @RubiDilaik u did right they deserve & ur RubiHolics is here to vote u, let them nominate forever." Check out the reactions here-

Today's episode highlight was



Rubina : For me the only thing thats matters is his respect. I dont care about 2 weeks or the show. All I care is about him.



Dil jeet liya ladki ne ❤#RubinaDilaik #AbhinavShukla #BB14 #BiggBoss14 #RubiNav — Aysha ( The RD FanClub 💫❤) (@ayshahabib11) February 4, 2021

The way episode was going on , audience will support #RubinaDilaik action today



Because @BiggBoss did not cut raakkhi's provocation part in episode — Susmita Bhowmick (@Susmita66910145) February 4, 2021

When #RubinaDilaik was shivering, I seriously had tears in my eyes.

Yar bandi ne day 1 se kitna saha hai.

Hum chah kar bhi uspar kya gujar rahi hai yeh mehsoos nhi kar sakte.

I wish her strength n patience, bcoz ab finale tak yeh har roz hoga.

Stay strong @RubiDilaik@BiggBoss — Tusshar Aher (@aher_tusshar) February 4, 2021

Today's episode is a living proof of all the reasons for which we love #RubinaDilaik



Bold, Powerful,Fearless,Righteous and at the same time a loving wife and a role model



We love you Ruby 💜💖



You are the best and the trophy is ours



Buckle up Rubiholics, We have so much to do — Rubina Dilaik Team (@RubinaTM) February 4, 2021

BB is interesting !! Rubina falling in the pool 4-5 times is ok for her health where as a bucket of water on Rakhi ( which cleaned her gandagi) is dangerous for her 🙄 what about the bath she took outside in the cold ( with Rafools help) ,HYPOCRISY! #RubinaDilaik #AbhinavShukla — Dia (@Dia_in_Ga) February 4, 2021

I can write an essay y i connect or look upto this girl!

what makes me vibe with her the most is her loyality!

This one trait makes or breaks one,teaches a lot,Rubi u have my loyality for life!

Cant see u so helpless!17 days#RubinaDilaik #BB14LiveFeedpic.twitter.com/j8m34tpFhW — Rocky Raccoon💎🤙 #TeamRubinaDilaik (@rockyraccoon032) February 4, 2021

After Media say that they and audience like #AbhinavShukla and #RakhiSawant chemistry rakhi is just ready to do every possible thing to be in a lime light and She Cross Her Limit In Name Of Entertainment#ArshiKhan is also very entertaining but she knows her boundaries very well — 🌈PReeT (@P_r_e_e_t_t) January 29, 2021

#rakhisawant Saying i love abhinav or i m ready to b #AbhinavShukla baby's mother(to phogat)



Opening thread of pant or writing his name on her body..



Asking him to hug or asking to help saree pehnane main.#AbhinavShukla did evrything in such a dignified



VIEWERS WITH ABHINAV — aanya ashwini (@AanyaAshwini) January 30, 2021

Makers k liye #RakhiSawant ki double meaning vulgarity is entertaining but #NikkiTamboli 's small gesture s badtameezi.

Wahhh.

Unnecessary targeting nikki.#WeekendKaVaarWithSalman — PRAT_kool Kata (@kata_prat) January 29, 2021

If someone spoke to my man the way #RakhiSawant spoke to #AbhinavShukla I would have done something much worse than throwing water!#RubinaDilaik has slowly become one of my faves, I'd actually love to see her win!#BiggBoss14 — Pavii (@xxanarkalixx) February 4, 2021

If instead of #RakhiSawant #AbhinavShukla Would've Done The Same With a Girl in the Name Of Entertainment then what's your reaction so called HOST!!

Reaction would be the Same..!

No

Ladki ki izzat izzat; Nd Ladke ki izzat kuch nahi.

"VIEWERS WITH ABHINAV" @GossipsTv#3YrsOfGtv — TV Shows Gossips 💕💞😉📺🎬📽️❤️ (@GossipsTv) January 30, 2021

In the upcoming episodes, viewers will be able to watch the connections of BB14 contestants entering the house and making the game spicier. The two names that have come to light are those of ex BB14 participant Jasmin Bhasin and season 3 winner Vindu Dara Singh. The two will be making their way into the Bigg Boss house in order to support Aly Goni and Rakhi Sawant respectively.