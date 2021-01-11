Image Source : TWITTER/COLORSTV Bigg Boss 14 Jan 11 LIVE UPDATES: Salman Khan to add 'tadka' in nominations & make it difficult for housemates

In Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar episode yesterday, fans witnessed a super emotional and difficult eviction of actress Jasmin Bhasin. Not just her partner Aly Goni and housemates but even the host Salman Khan was left teary eyed. Well, Monday's episode calls for nominations and this week it isn't going to be easy for anyone. To add up the spice, the superstar will himself add the tadka in the nominations tonight and make it super difficult for everyone. If you think that's enough, then you are probably wrong! Tonight's episode will also witness the return of 'Sultani Akhada' in which Arshi Khan and Rubina Dilaik will be having a faceoff. Don't want to miss any update related to the reality show? Catch the LIVE UPDATES of Monday's episode here!

Bigg Boss 14 January 11 LIVE UPDATES: