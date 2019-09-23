Bigg Boss 13: From kitchen to confession room, take an inside tour of this season's house

Bigg Boss 13 will premiere on September 29, and with just a few days left for the grand event, the fans are excited to get to know each and every detail about the show. Trade pundits have also predicted that with Salman Khan as the host and only celebrities as contestants, this season will hit the TRP charts as high as possible.
The main attraction of this season's house is the vertical garden -- 20 feet huge and decorated with flowers. The living room has been perfectly designed to accommodate 14 people all at the same time.
About the bedrooms, there are double beds designed to accodomate three people at a time. The walls of the living room have huge installations of various gestures of the hands like ‘YO’, ‘Thumbs-up’, ‘Peace Out’ etc.
Let's take an inside tour of the Bigg Boss house of the 13th season.
Take a tour inside the house here:
A lot of promos have been released by the makers of the show which will begin from September 29 at 9 pm after which it will air Monday to Friday at 10:30 pm on ColorsTV.
The promos have till now confirmed the presence of two celebrities -- Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Sidharth Shukla.
