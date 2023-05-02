Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RUPALIGANGULY Anupama’s Rupali Ganguly feels delighted after meeting PS 2 stars Aishwarya Rai and Vikram

Rupali Ganguly, a TV actress, uploaded a photo from her meeting with Ponniyin Selvan 2 stars Chiyaan Vikram and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Other celebrities in the photo included Aditi Rao Hydari and Abhishek Bachchan. The image was taken at a PS 2 screening in Mumbai on Monday.

The Anupamaa star said in the caption that the night was a memorable one for her. She called PS 2 “the magic” of franchise director Mani Ratnam, adding that all the appreciation and success it is receiving is well deserved. She further expressed her excitement about meeting Tamil star Vikram. Rupali wrote in the caption, “PS-2 is truly the magic of Mani Ratnam Sir.. it deserves all the love, appreciation and success it is getting! Vikram Sir exalted to meet u @the_real_chiyaan @suhasinihasan you make simplicity beautiful.” She also praised Aishwarya, Abhishek and Aditi, and concluded her post by congratulating the whole team of PS 2.

See pics,

Ponniyin Selvan 2 was released on April 28 and received acclaim from both critics and fans alike. It features actors Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Trisha Krishnan, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Vikram, Sobhita Dhulipala and Jayam Ravi. The music for the film has been composed by Oscar-winner AR Rahman, while Sreekar Prakash edited the film. The cinematography for the film is by Ravi Varman.

