Ponniyin Selvan Box Office Collection Day 4: Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus enters Rs 100 crore club

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PS2FP Ponniyin Selvan Box Office Collection Day 4: Mani Ratnam magnum opus enters Rs 100 crore club

Ponniyin Selvan Box Office Collection Day 4: Mani Ratnam's film has been extensively disseminated amid considerable excitement and anticipation. The second instalment of the epic two-part historical saga is expected to do well at the box office, despite the fact that the first film grossed more than Rs 500 crore worldwide. PS2 formed a massive corporation on the first day. Actors Vikram, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Trisha Krishnan, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Sobhita Dhulipala, Prakash Raj, and Vikram Prabhu, among others, reprise their roles in the second instalment of the epic drama that depicts the story of the Chola Dynasty.

Ponniyin Selvan 2 Box Office Report

The movie was released in more than 3200 screens and it is reportedly said to have made a pre-sales collection of Rs 11 crore worldwide with the ticket booking. Fans' expectations were raised by PS-2's release, and social media evaluations show how much they are enjoying the movie. The serial drama was dubbed a blockbuster by many, and some even compared it to SS Rajamouli's Bahubali 2. Early trade reports state that the movie made Rs 24.52 crore in India net on its third day across all languages, with the total now standing at Rs 105.2 crore. Ponniyin Selvan - Part 2 had an overall 58.04% Tamil Occupancy on Monday, May 01, 2023.

About Ponniyin Selvan 2

The film is based on author Kalki's title work. The first act of the film depicts the early years of Chola prince Arunmozhi Varman, who would go on to become the renowned monarch Rajaraja I. Since the novel "Ponniyin Selvan" was released in 1955, numerous Tamil directors have considered developing a film based on it. It was never realised, however, due to a lack of funding. In the late 1980s and early 2010s, Mani Ratnam attempted but failed to adapt the book. Mani Ratnam relaunched the project in January 2019, calling it his "ideal project." The second installment, which premiered in theatres on April 28, follows the first installment, which was released in September 2022. The soundtrack for the PS-2 was composed by Oscar-winning musician AR Rahman.

