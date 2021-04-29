It's a boy! Addite and Mohit Malik thank the Universe as they become proud parents

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MOHIT MALIK Addite and Mohit Malik

Actors Addite and Mohit Malik have become proud parents of a baby boy. The couple shared the happy news on social media with a heartfelt post. "Dear Universe, Thank you for this blessing! Thank you for these midnight cries and all that comes with it, because we truly feel lucky to welcome our little baby boy into our world of love! He's Here and He's Truly Magic. From 2 to 3, Happily Ever After. Yours Truly, Parents of #BabyMalik, Mohit & Addite," the actress wrote on Instagram. She also shared an adorable picture holding baby's hand.

The couple met on the sets of "Banoo Main Teri Dulhan". After dating for a few months, they got married in 2010.

Earlier this year, Mohit had informed that he tested positive for coronavirus. The actor took to his Instagram on Friday to share the news with his fans and revealed that he and his wife Addite have isolated themselves separately. He wrote. "As much as we try our best and take necessary precautions, sometimes there is always a wafer thin chance for an inadvertent situation to occur.

Yesterday I caught fever and our first impulse was to get a Covid test done, which has come out positive. Addite is fortunately safe, but we have both isolated and I have quarantined myself. I request all those who were in touch with me for the past few days to exercise caution and take the necessary tests if any symptoms show or even otherise, as a safety measure.

Let’s pray and hope that we get over this rough tide, not just us, but whoever is going through this and let us hope to start living again in a safe and secure environment."

