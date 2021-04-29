DYK Kareena Kapoor Khan's wedding sharara has been worn by 3 generations of Pataudi family? See pics

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SABA PATAUDI Kareena Kapoor, Sharmila Tagore, Begum Sajida Sultan

Kareena Kapoor Khan looked every inch royal on her wedding day. The actress married actor and Nawab of Pataudi Saif Ali Khan in 2012. The couple had an intimate and private ceremony with only close family members in attendance. Remembering the royal day, Saif's sister Saba took to social media and shared rare pictures of the couple in their wedding attire. For the D-day, Kareena wore a stunning rust red sharara which she inherited from her mother-in-law Sharmila Tagore.

With minimal make-up, Kareena went by the Nawabi tradition for her bridal jewellery. While a statement maang tikka and traditional paasa on her forehead became the highlight of her bridal look, designer Ritu Kumar's restoration work on the sharara, made the actress ooze royalty and grace.

"The Royal Wedding Part II And here is the next.... MahshAllah. Coloured pictures...and classy still," wrote Saba while sharing the photo.

A day before, Saba had also posted a reel video with wedding pictures of her mother Sharmila Tagore and grandmother Sajia Sultan. She captioned the post as, "The Royal Wedding Part I Old is GOLD. That time .Those moments. Classy . Wow."

Incidentally, Kareena Kapoor's wedding dress has been worn by the Pataudi brides for three generations now. The dress was initially worn by Sajida Sultan the begum of Iftikhar Ali Khan – 8th Nawab of Pataudi – and Sharmila’s mother-in-law. Later it was passed on to the veteran actress Sharmila who wore it for her nikaah in 1962 and Kareena is the most recent one to have worn the same outfit.

Earlier, Saba has posted pictures of these three from their wedding day on her Instagram account and wrote that the traditions passed on to the next generation. She had posted the photos of her grandmother, mother and Kareena wearing the same dress passing on the legacy. Take a look:

For the unversed, Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's love story is no less than a fairytale. The actors fell in love with each other on the sets of the 2008 film Tashan. After dating for about four years, the couple tied the nuptial knot in a traditional ceremony in 2012. The two are blessed with two sons.

