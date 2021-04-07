Childhood pics of Taimur Ali Khan, Saif Ali Khan shared by Saba are too cute to miss

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SABA PATAUDI Childhood pics of Saif Ali Khan, Taimur Ali Khan

Be it Kareena Kapoor Kahan's pouty selfies or Sara Ali Khan-Ibrahim Ali Khan's glam vacations pics or Soha Ali Khan's photos with adorable Inaya, every time a member of the Pataudi family posts a picture on social media, it takes the Internet by storm. Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi and Sharmila Tagore's first daughter Saba is no different. A jewellery designer by profession, Saba often shares old pictures of her family on Instagram.

On Wednesday, she posted a picture of a photo frame in which she can be seen posing gracefully for the camera. Behind her picture, a childhood photo of Taimur was seen placed at the table. Captioning the picture, Saba wrote, "FRAMED... finally Me too! # Found a solo one I guess..after all. ME. But surrounded by family ... ALWAYS. Someone peeking from a frame behind mine.. barely visible...who do you think it might be ?? Answer will share in a story ....soon (sic)."

Saba also shared a pictures of Taimur with mommy Kareena Kapoor and herself. She wrote, "Guess.. there's one with Tim and Bua Jaan (Me) #after all....! Old is Gold #Life's little moments captured is a HOME filled with love (sic)."

A few days back, Saba also posted a childhood picture of Saif Ali Khan with their parents Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi and Sharmila Tagore. the family picture is too adorable to miss. Take a look:

Recently, Kareena Kapoor welcomed her second child with Saif. The duo is already parents to their four-year-old son, Taimur. The royal couple of Bollywood has been setting relationship goals since they got hitched in 2012.

On the professional front, Kareena Kapoor Khan wrapped up the shoot of the upcoming Aamir Khan-starrer, Laal Singh Chaddha. She will next begin preparations for Karan Johar's multi-starrer period drama Takht, co-starring Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal and others. On the other hand, Saif Ali Khan also has Adipurush and Bunty Aur Babli 2 in his kitty. He was last seen in the web series Tandav, by filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar.

