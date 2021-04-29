After Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas urges all to help India during COVID 19 crisis, impressed fans thank 'jiju'

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NICK JONAS Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra on Thursday urged the global community to donate funds to help India, which she said is "bleeding" due to a brutal second wave of the coronavirus pandemic. Soon after her post, her singer-actor husband Nick Jonas also shared a post appealing all to donate for the country. Sharing an infographic that reads, "India needs our help", Nick wrote, "India needs our help. Please give what you can. I love you India."

Seeing Nick's post, a number of Indian fans took to the comment box lauding him for his efforts. Nick, who is lovingly called 'jiju' in India received many thanking notes from his fans for his post. An Instagram user wrote, "India loves you too jiju," Another said, "Thank you so much for your support." Whereas several others drop heart and folding hands emojis on the post. Take a look:

According to the Union Health Ministry's data on Thursday, the country saw a record single day rise of 3,79,257 coronavirus infections taking the total tally to 1,83,76527. More than two lakh people have died with a record 3,645 daily new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

Expressing her concern over the crumbling health infrastructure in India, Priyanka, in a video posted on Twitter on Thursday said the global community needed to care "because unless everyone is safe, no one is safe".

"Why do we need to care? Why is it so urgent right now? I am sitting in London and hearing from my friends and family in India about how hospitals are at capacity, there are no rooms in ICUs, ambulances are too busy, oxygen supply is less, crematoriums having mass cremations because the volume of death is so much. India is my home and India is bleeding,” she said.

Priyanka urged people to come forward to help India with their resources.

"…I'll tell you why we need to care - because unless everyone is safe, no one is safe. So, please use your resources and focus your energy on helping stop this pandemic. Please donate. "

She also said she understands the anger of people and that too will be addressed but the urgency, currently is to donate and support India’s healthcare system. The funds, she said will directly go towards the healthcare physical infrastructure including Covid care centres, Isolation centers and oxygen generation plants, medical equipment, vaccine support and mobilization.

Chopra further said she and her husband, Nick Jonas, have already contributed towards the cause and will continue to do so.

