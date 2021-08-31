30 years of Saajan: Madhuri Dixit shakes a leg on ‘Tu Shayar Hai’ with Urmila Matondkar on Dance Deewane

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ MADHURI DIXIT 30 years of Saajan: Madhuri Dixit dance to the tunes of ‘Tu Shayar Hai’ with Urmila Matondkar

Bollywood's 'Dhak Dhak' girl Madhuri Dixit celebrated 30 years of her musical blockbuster Saajan on the sets of Dance Deewane season 3. Madhuri took to Instagram and shared a reel, dancing to the tunes of film’s popular track titled ‘Tu Shayar Hai' along with the actress Urmila Matondkar. Sharing the video Madhuri thanked Urmila. She wrote, “Thank you @urmilamatondkarofficial for celebrating #30yearsofsaajan with me #saajan."

Take a look:

The same video was also shared by Urmila on her Instagram. She captioned the video, "OMG..Dance just got a whole lot better cos I shake a leg with #onenonly @madhuridixitnene."

In the video, both Madhuri and Urmila looked breathtakingly beautiful. Madhuri was seen wearing pink Indian attire while Urmila chose to wear a blue jumpsuit. Interestingly, this is the first time when Madhuri and Urmila are sharing the screen space together.

Released in 1991, Saajan was a romantic drama that also featured Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt. It became the highest-grossing Bollywood film of that time.

On Tuesday, Madhuri shared pictures of her look from Dance Deewane. She wrote, "Born to express, not to impress."

On the occasion of Janmashtami, Madhuri shared a video of herself dancing on the song 'Radha Kaise na jale'. Sharing the video she wrote, "Wishing everyone a very #HappyJanmashtami. May lord Krishna shower his blessings on you and your family forever."

On the work front, Madhuri Dixit was last seen in Kalank. She is all set to make her OTT debut with the upcoming thriller series "Finding Anamika". The series also features Sanjay Kapoor and Manav Kaul.