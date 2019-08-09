Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai topples Kundali Bhagya to grab top spot on TRP chart, scores record number

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai topples Kundali Bhagya

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai starring Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan has registered a record TRP in the last couple of months for any GEC show. It seems that the new twist in Kaira's life has kept its viewers glued to the screens. The Star Plus show has scored 3.5 ratings toppling Kundali Bhagya to take the first position. Meanwhile, Zee TV show Kundali Bhagya is now at the second spot with 3.3 ratings. Shraddha Arya's much-loved show has managed to be among the top in TRP list for quite a time now. The third spot has been captured by another Zee TV show Kumkum Bhagya featuring Shabbir Ahluwalia and Sriti Jha. The show has 3.1 ratings.

SAB TV's family entertainer Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah follows suit with 2.8 TRP. One of the longest-running shows of Indian television is on number four on TRP chart. On number five are two reality shows. The Kapil Sharma Show and Superstar Singers are shining bright at fifth spot with ratings of 2.5. Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke starring Shaheer Sheikh and Rhea Sharma has scored the sixth position for itself with 2.3 ratings.

Sehban Azim and Reem Shaikh's Tujhse Hai Raabta is at number seven with 2.1 ratings followed by Zee TV show Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega starring Nishant Malkani and Kanika Mann. The show claimed the eighth spot with 2.0 TRP.

Meanwhile, Parth Samthaan and Erica Fernandez's Kasautii Zindagii Kay is at the ninth position with 2.0 ratings. The last show to make an entry to this week's TRP chart is Dance Deewane. The reality dance show has scored 1.9 TRP.