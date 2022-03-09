Niharika Konidela's sudden disappearance from social media mystifies fans

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@IAMNIHARIKAK Niharika Konidela disappears from social media

Actress Niharika Konidela, who is megastar Chiranjeevi's niece and younger daughter of actor-producer Naga Babu, is normally a social media butterfly, who keeps her followers engaged through her colourful posts.

But Niharika's sudden deactivation of her Instagram has become one of the points of discussion among Telugu folks now.

Niharika, who has always kept her fans and social media followers updated with photos and videos of her activities, suddenly deleted her Instagram account.

After her fans discovered that the actress' profile isn't to be seen anywhere on the photo and video sharing site, they are shocked as they wonder why she did so.

There is speculation that she might have deleted her account after facing trolling recently, while some others think that there must be some mysterious activity from the account and hence the deactivation might be only temporary.