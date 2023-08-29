Naa Saami Ranga: Nagarjuna's new film announced on his birthday, deets inside

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/TARAN ADARSH Naa Saami Ranga announced on Nagarjuna's birthday

Telugu star Nagarjuna turned 64 on August 29. On his birthday, popular choreographer Vijay Binni, who worked in several noted films, is making his directorial debut with Naa Saami Ranga starring Nagarjuna. Backed by Srinivasaa Chitturti under Srinivassa Silver Screen, the film is slated for its Makar Sankranti release next year.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the details of Nagarjuna's next venture. He wrote, "NAGARJUNA FILM TO ARRIVE ON SANKRANTHI 2024… On #Nagarjuna’s birthday today, here comes a new movie announcement… Choreographer #VijayBinni makes his directorial debut with #NaaSaamiRanga, which will be produced by #SrinivasaaChitturi. #MMKeeravani will compose music for the film, which is slated for #Sankranti2024 release."

Naa Saami Ranga first look out

In the first-look poster, Nagarjuna can be seen in an intense rugged look lighting his beedi. The title glimpse introduces us to the world of Naa Saami Ranga. When a batch of goons headed by Karuna Kumar of Palasa fame is waiting for the protagonist to kill him, he is symbolically introduced as King. Then the real Mass Jathara begins with the entry of Nagarjuna. He starts attacking them when the opponents are already in shivers after hearing his name.

Nagarjuna Akkineni was last seen in the 2022 film The Ghost co-starring Sonal Chauhan. The film also starred Gul Panag, Anikha Surendran, Ravi Varma, Manish Chaudhari. and Srikanth Iyengar in key roles. The Telugu star started his acting career with the 1967 film Sudigundalu. Over the years, the actor gave multiple memorable performances including Hello Brother, Criminal, Siva, Don, Super, Gaganam, and Wild Dog among others.

