King of Kotha: Dulquer Salmaan releases the first teaser introducing cast | WATCH

After winning hearts with Sita Ramam, Dulquer Salmaan is all set to woo his fans with a gangster flick, King of Kotha. The star on Friday released the first teaser of the film and announced the full cast. Helmed by Abhilash Joshiy, the Malayalam film is bankrolled by Wayfarer Films in collaboration with Zee Studios.

The character announcement video introduces the key characters of the film in an intriguing sketch format. Dulquer Salmaan's portrayal as the 'King' is refreshingly intense and leaves a lasting impression. The film will star an ensemble cast, including Dulquer Salmaan, Dancing Rose, Prasanna, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Nyla Usha, Chemban Vinod, Gokul Suresh, Shammi Thilakan, Shanthi Krishna, Vada Chennai Saran, and Anikha Surendran.

Sharing the teaser, Dulquer wrote, "Introducing the People of Kotha! Brace yourself for a first glimpse Teaser into the realm of #KingofKotha releasing on June 28 at 6 pm."

Watch the teaser of King of Kotha here:

Ahead of its teaser release, the makers of King of Kotha shared a poster and teased fans. The poster featured Dulquer Salmaan seated on a parked car at night with headlights on. The poster also had 'The King is arriving soon' written on it.

According to reports, the film's production started in September 2022 and wrapped the shoot in May 2023. It will also star Gokul Suresh, Chemban Vinod Jose, Rajesh Sharma, Ritika Singh, Manju Vani, Sudhi Koppa, Shanthi Krishna, Nyla Usha, and others.

Scheduled for a festive release of Onam this year, Zee Studios and Wayfarer Films aim to capitalize on the holiday spirit and the incredible popularity of Dulquer Salmaan. Making his directorial debut, Abhilash Joshiy helms the movie, while the music is composed by Shaan Rahman and Jake's Bejoy. The film will reportedly hit the silver screen on August 25 this year.

