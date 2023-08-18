King of Kotha advance booking begins: Dulquer Salmaan's film sells THIS many tickets in 24 hours

Follow us on Image Source : WEB Dulquer Salmaan in King of Kotha

Dulquer Salmaan's upcoming Malayalam film King of Kotha has created a massive buzz prior to its release. Helmed by Abhilash Joshiy, the film is set to hit the silver screen on August 24. The advance bookings of the film have begun for some theaters and the film has sold 7,880 tickets in 24 hours. The pan-India film will release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

Film industry tracker AB George shared a tweet that showed a screenshot of BookMyShow. The tweet read, "#DulquerSalmaan's #Onam release #KingOfKotha advance booking opened in a few stations & good response from all the corners @bookmyshow- 7880 tickets sold in last 24 Hours. And already many fans shows are FULL EXCELLENT OPENING on cards @dulQuerThe film is also the most-awaited one as it marks the directorial debut of Joshiy."

Take a look:

King of Kotha also stars Aishwarya Lekshmi, Ritika Singh, Nyla Usha, Shabeer Kallarakkal, Anikha Surendran, Dhruv Vikram, and Tovino Thomas in key roles. Earlier, Shah Rukh Khan unveiled the official trailer of the film. Sharing the trailer, SRK wrote, "Congratulations on the impressive #KOKTrailer , @dulQuer ! Looking forward to the movie. Big hug to you and wishing the entire team a big success!"

Check out Shah Rukh Khan's tweet:

King of Kotha traces the story of an ex-footballer who turns into a gangster to protect his birthplace, Kotha. He falls in love with a woman from an affluent family and the story progresses as he desires a crime-free life with his lady love.

Watch the King of Kotha trailer here:

Currently, Dulquer Salmaan is thriving on the success of Guns and Gulaabs on Netflix. Co-starring Rajkummar Rao, and Gulshan Devaiah, the crime series is directed by Raj and DK and is now streaming on Netflix.

