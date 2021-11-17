Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ASHWINIPUNEETH.OFFICIAL I'm in tears: Puneeth Rajkumar's wife Ashwini bid emotional goodbye to actor with heartfelt letter

Days after Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar's sudden demise his wife Ashwini shared an emotional note remembering her husband. She took to Instagram on Tuesday (November 17) and also expressed 'heartfelt gratitude' to his fans. This marked Ashwini's first post after Puneeth's death. She shared, "The untimely death of Sri Puneeth Rajkumar has been shocking not only to the family but also to the entire state of Karnataka. It is hard to imagine the extent of pain this loss would have brought on you - the fans who made him the 'Power Star'. Despite the pain that you have gone through, you have not lost your calm and not let any unpleasant incidents occur, ensuring a respectful farewell to Puneeth Rajkumar."

“It is with a heavy heart that I acknowledge the condolences from millions; not only cinephiles but people of all ages from India and abroad alike. I am in tears when I see thousands of you follow your dear Appu's path and register for eye donation. He will live on in these good deeds that you do by keeping him as an ideal and also in the zeal that his memory inspires in you. On behalf of our entire family, heartfelt gratitude to all the fans and every individual for your love and support,” the note read further.

Puneeth Rajkumar died on October 29 of cardiac arrest at the age of 46. He was admitted to Vikram Hospital, Bengaluru after he experienced chest pain. He made his debut as a full-fledged hero with 'Appu' movie in 2002. Since then, he had acted in 29 movies. His latest release was 'Yuvaratnaa' which hit the theatres in April earlier this year. His last movie is 'James'. His documentary made by film maker Amoghavarsha of 'Wild Karnataka' fame shot underwater was all set to release on November 1.

He won two state awards for best actor and five Film Fare awards. He started production House Puneeth Rajkumar Films in 2019 and produced movies of Danish Sait and others. He was a successful television presenter for Kannada version of 'Kaun Banega Karodpathi'.

Puneeth, fondly called as 'Appu' was christened as 'Power star' by fans. Puneeth made it a point to spend one whole month with his family. He used to sing and dance on the special occasions of his family.

