Bengali actor Jeet to welcome second child with Mohna; Mimi Chakraborty, Nussrat Jahan shower love

Bengali actor Jeet, known for the success of his pan-India release 'Chengiz,' is set to welcome his second child. He and his wife, Mohna Madnani, had their first child, Nayanya, in 2012. Now, they are expecting their second child. Jeet shared the joyous news on his Instagram account, posting two photos from Mohna's pregnancy photoshoot. Many well-wishers, including Nusrat Jahan, Mimi Chakraborty, and others, showered heartfelt wishes on the happy couple.

Jeet and Mohna, who are about to embark on this new chapter in their lives, posted dreamy photos from a maternity shoot. The first photo was captioned, "We are extremely happy to share this news with you all that we are expecting our next child soon. Keep us in your prayers. #NavanyaMadnani."

Sharing the another set of photos, the couple added, "It’s said ‘When you have one child you become a Parent and when you have more than one you become a Referee’ looking forward to the more playful days ahead. #NavanyaMadnani P.S. couldn’t resist sharing this set of pics as well May your Love keep pouring." Soon after the news, Nussrat Jahan, Mimi Chakraborty, Raj Chakrabarty, Vikram Chatterjee, and others congratulated the couple.

About Jeet

Jeet rose to fame with his role in the 2002 film 'Sathi,' which got him stardom and made him a household name in the Bengali film industry. Over the years, he has established himself as one of the leading actors in Bengali cinema, delivering numerous successful films. His most recent endeavor was 'Chengiz,' which marked his first pan-India release and garnered attention beyond the Bengali film industry.

Apart from this, his next project is 'Manush,' scheduled for release in November. This film has generated considerable anticipation among his fans and the audience, and it promises to be another significant addition to his impressive filmography.

