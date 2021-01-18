Aari Arjuna lifts Bigg Boss Tamil 4 trophy, host Kamal Haasan gives interesting titles to fellow contestants

Image Source : TWITTER/@VIJAYTELEVISION Aari Arjuna lifts Bigg Boss Tamil 4 trophy

Contestant Aari Arjuna was announced the winner of Bigg Boss Tamil Season 4. He beat Balaji Murugadoss to lift the trophy on the television reality show. Hosted by actor-politician Kamal Haasan, the show went on air in October last year. Haasan presented the trophy and cash prize of Rs 50 lakh to Aari. Contestants Aari, Murugadoss, Ramya Pandian, Som Shekar and Rio Raj were advanced to the finals.

The show ran for 105 days with 16 contestants entering the house this season including Rio Raj, Ramya Pandian, Somsekhar, Sanam, Rekha, Anitha Sampath, Velmurugan, Jithan Ramesh, ‘Aranthangi’ Nisha, Aajeedh Khalique, Suresh Chakravarthy, Samyuktha and Shivani Narayanan. Two wild card contestants, Archana Chandhoke and Suchitra Ramadurai entered the house. Bigg Boss Tamil Season 4 aired on Vijay Television and streamed on Disney Plus Hotstar.

The host also announced titles for the fellow Bigg Boss contestants based on their image in the house. Suresh Chakravarthy was declared a 'Trendsetter' while Somashekhar was titled 'Mr Clean' for maintaining hygiene and neatness in the house. On the other hand Gabriella Charlton was called 'Sportive' for helping and supporting housemates whereas Ramesh was called 'Mr Don't Care'.

Archana Chandhoke was appreciated for cooking the best food. Anitha Sampath was defined as 'Bold and Beautiful' for her stint on the show and Samyuktha was given the title of 'best looking.'

During the grand finale episode, Kamal also revealed that he will be undergoing a surgery soon. The actor-politician said, "After finishing this show, I will straight go into another surgery for my ankle. I am revealing it here on this stage because I don't want to leave any room for rumours."