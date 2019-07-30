Ajith Kumar teams up with Boney Kapoor for AK60, to begin shoot in August

South Indian superstar Ajith Kumar and producer Boney Kapoor have once again teamed up for the upcoming film titled AK60. Boney took to Twitter on Monday evening to make the announcement. "A big thank you to the entire unit of 'Nerkonda Paarvai' for working towards the August 8 release. Happy to announce that our next 'AK60' with Ajith Kumar, H. Vinoth and Zee Studios will start with Pooja end August 2019," he tweeted.

AK60 is directed by H. Vinoth. Other details related to the film are still under wraps. This is the second time Ajith has teamed up with Boney Kapoor, husband of late veteran actor Sridevi. The two have previously collaborated for "Nerkonda Paarvai", the Tamil remake of the courtroom drama Pink. The film also stars Vidya Balan, Mahat Raghavendra, Shraddha Srinath, Andrea Tariang and Abhirami Venkatachalam among others.

Apparently, it was late Sridevi's wish that Ajith does a film in her husband's production. "While working with Ajith in 'English Vinglish', Sridevi had expressed her desire that Ajith does a Tamil film for our home production. Nothing exciting came up till one day last year; Ajith suggested remaking 'Pink' in Tamil. She immediately agreed as she thought it was the most appropriate and timely film to make and Ajith would bring all the elements required to make it into a great Tamil film," Boney had previously said.

(With IANS inputs)