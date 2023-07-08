Bigg Boss OTT 2: Shehnaaz Gill to appear on Weekend Ka Vaar with Salman Khan?

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHEHNAAZ GILL Shehnaaz Gill

Bigg Boss OTT 2 is one of the most-watched reality shows on JioCinema. Hosted by Salman Khan, the show is getting more exciting with each day. Fans have seen several celebrities appearing in the show to promote their upcoming projects on the Weekend Ka Vaar episode. After Sonam Bajwa and Gippy Gerwal, the contestants are all set to meet the most-loved contestant in the history of Bigg Boss, Shehnaaz Gill.

According to India Forums, Shehnaaz Gill will appear in the BB OTT 2 Weekend Ka Vaar episode along with Nawazuddin Siddiqui. The duo will promote their recent music video Yaar Ka Sataya Hua Hai crooned by B Praak.

Shehnaaz Gill in Bigg Boss 13

The Punjabi star, who recently made her debut in Salman Khan's film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, became the most-loved contestant of Bigg Boss. Her stint inside the house garnered her a massive fan following on social media. Gill became an internet sensation overnight with her personality in the house. Apart from her performance, her bond with late actor Sidharth Shukla also remained the highlight of season 13. Fondly known as SidNaaz, the rumoured couple appeared in multiple music videos post the show.

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss OTT 2 is witnessing turmoil among the contestants inside the house. In the recent episode, Jad Hadid decided to leave the house after an argument with Pooja Bhatt and Bebika Dhurve. He ended up getting emotional and constantly urged Bigg Boss to evict him from the house, however, his co-contestant Falak Naaz convinced him to stay for one more night.

In the last Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Salman Khan slammed the Lebanon model for showing his butt to Bebika Dhurve during a fight. Earlier, he was also schooled for a lip-lock kiss with Akanksha Puri during a task. Following the incident, Puri got evicted from the house due to lesser votes than Jiya Shankar.

