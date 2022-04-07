Shameless on Amazon miniTV: Sayani Gupta, Hussain Dalal say it’s not ok to be rude, insensitive

Follow us on Image Source : PR FETCH Shameless poster

The short film ‘Shameless’ starring popular actors Sayani Gupta and Hussain Dalal has been released on Amazon miniTV. Shameless was the eligible entry for the Oscar consideration in the Live Action Short Film category from India and was also a finalist at the 3rd edition of the Best of India Short Film Festival. It also premiered at the New York Indian Film Festival.

Shameless delves into the loss of human spirit and emotion due to the complex and technology-saturated lives that we lead. It reminds us to be sensitive to other’s feelings. The story revolves around the life of Praveen - a software engineer, who despite living an active life on social media, lives all by himself at his house. This routine of his monotonous regimen comes to a scary halt when he encounters a delivery girl named Bharti.

Shameless is a fast-paced dark comedy thriller, directed by Keith Gomes and produced by Shabina Entertainment.

“Shameless is a special one! Sayani and Hussain have acted brilliantly and have done full justice to the captivating narrative. We are glad that with Amazon miniTV, viewers across the country will be able to enjoy this short film for free on Amazon’s shopping app,” said Shabinaa Khan, Presenter and Producer, Shameless.

"We are delighted to bring such a critically acclaimed title to Amazon miniTV's library of award-winning short films. We are sure that this story will offer an avenue for viewers to pause, register and think about how compassion is important", said Girish Prabhu, Head of Amazon Advertising.