Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/PONDY_MOVIES Ranveer Singh's 83 releases on OTT: Where, When to watch, HD download online

Highlights Ranveer Singh starrer '83' released on December 24, 2021 and later made way to broadcasting medium

Kabir Khan's directorial blockbuster film is all set to release on not one but two OTT platforms

'83' has been made available for streaming on not just Disney Plus Hotstar but also Netflix India

Ranveer Singh starrer sports drama ‘83 soon after its theatrical release on Dec 24 found itself in troubled waters as the third wave affected its run. It ditched the digital route and made its way to the broadcasting medium and premiere on Star Gold. Well, now Kabir Khan's directorial blockbuster film is all set to take the cricketainment quotient several notches higher by releasing on not one but two OTT platforms. Yes, that's true! '83' has been made available for streaming on not just Disney Plus Hotstar but also Netflix India. You will not be able to take a nostalgic trip down the epic memory lane of the 1983 World Cup victory once again through the digital release of the film.

The underdog journey recently witnessed a successful television premiere on Star Gold on 20th March. With a powerful combination of digital and television premieres, fans of cricket and Bollywood across the lengths and depths of India can watch this movie on their choice of platform, at their convenience, and in their preferred language.

Just in case, you are unversed in where, when and how to download the film in HD, have a look at these details here:

Who is the director of 83?

Kabir Khan

Who are the producers of 83?

Deepika Padukone, Kabir Khan, Vishnuvardhan Induri, Sajid Nadiadwala, Madhu Mantena Varma

Where to watch 83?

You can watch the film now on OTT platforms like Disney Plus Hotstar and Netflix.

When can you watch 83 online?

Ranveer Singh's film '83' is currently streaming on both platforms.

How to HD download 83?

You can download 83 to watch offline if you have paid subscriptions to Netflix and Disney Plus Hotstar.

For those unversed, the film also stars Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jiiva, Saqib Saleem, Jatin Sarna, Chirag Patil, Dinker Sharma, Nishant Dahiya, Harrdy Sandhu, Sahil Khattar, Ammy Virk, Addinath Kothare, Dhairya Karwa, R. Badree and Pankaj Tripathi.

The film beautifully captures the journey of India's triumph at the 1983 World Cup, which arguably remains the greatest cricketing moment in the history of the nation. The Kapil Dev-led Indian team weren't even considered as one of the contenders to go all the way, yet they stood up against extreme odds and delivered at the grandest stage of all.