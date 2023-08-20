Pawan Kalyan-starrer 'Bro' to land on OTT after short theatrical run, more deets inside

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Bro official poster

Actors Pawan Kalyan and Sai Dharam Tej's flick 'Bro' was released in cinemas on July 28 and the film is all set to arrive on the OTT platform within just one month of its theatrical release. Now, the makers of the film have released its OTT date as August 25, 2023, and it will be streaming on Netflix.

The movie’s OTT release date was announced on Netflix India’s Instagram, which released a poster of the picture and captioned: “Time is precious, but this time it’s POWERFUL”

See the post:

Also Read: Sunny Deol reacts to reports of signing Border 2, says 'I haven't signed any film'

About the film

The Telugu language supernatural-fantasy-comedy-drama film directed by Samuthirakani is an adaptation of the 2021 Tamil movie ‘Vinodhaya Sitham’ which had similar content. While ‘Vinodhaya Sitham’ was both a critical and box office success, ‘Bro’ was not so successful.

The plot of the film revolves around an arrogant man being given a second chance to fix his mistakes upon his death. What follows is a slew of chaos, drama, and introspection, as the protagonist decides to make amends for the many mistakes he committed in his arrogance, all the while being accompanied by a manifestation of time itself, which gives him three months.

The protagonist, knowing well he is on limited time, hurries to make his family meet all ends while realising the many mistakes he committed and dies a changed man, who evolves into a better human being eventually accepting who he is and entering heaven dying peacefully.

Also Read: Disha Patani's rumoured boyfriend Aleksander Alex gets her face inked on his forearm, see pic

‘Bro’ was largely criticised for being a remake instead of being something new as Telugu cinema has been renowned for its creativity and willingness to take risks even more than Tamil, Malayalam, or Kannada cinema.

While a few also praised it for its unique approach to adapting the original Tamil film.

The fantasy comedy-drama features Priya Prakash Varrier, Ketika Sharma, Brahmanandam, Rohini, Vennela Kishore, and Raja Chembolu, among others in key roles. The movie is produced by TG Vishwa Prasad and the music of the film is composed by the renowned Tollywood composer and playback singer Thaman.

‘Bro’ will be available in Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil, and Kannada.

Latest Web Series News