Sunny Deol reacts to reports of signing Border 2, says 'I haven't signed any film'

Sunny Deol has finally broken the silence on reports of him signing the second installment of the superhit film Border. The 65-year-old actor on Saturday took to his Instagram Stories to put all speculations to rest and clarified that he has not signed any film so far and is only concentrating on Gadar 2 right now.

His note on Instagram Stories reads, ''Some news has been circulating of me signing a few films, I would like to inform that currently I am only concentrating on Gadar 2 and receiving all your love. I have not signed any film and would be announcing something special soon at the right time. Till then keep showering your love on Tara Singh and Gadar2."

Sunny Deol is currently enjoying the success of his latest offering Gadar 2.

The film is inching closer to breach the Rs 400 crore mark at the box officer. Gadar 2 also reprise Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh Sharma's role of Sakeena and Charanjeet Singh. Despite releasing alongside Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi's OMG 2, the film managed to churn out big for its makers. It is a sequel to the 2001 blockbuster film of the same name.

According to trade analyst Sacknilk, Gadar 2 has so far minted Rs 336.13 crore in India and Rs 395.1 crore in the international circuits.

Meanwhile, JP Dutta's Border was released in the year 1997 and became an all-time blockbuster. The war film stars an ensemble cast of Sunny Deol, Suniel Shetty, Jackie Shroff, Akshaye Khanna, and Kulbhushan Kharbanda in key roles. Films songs like Sandese Aate Hain, To Chaloon, and Humein Jab Se Mohabbat are still worthy enough to give you chills.

