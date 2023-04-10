Monday, April 10, 2023
     
OTT Pakistani Dramas: Watch Humsafar, Zindagi Gulzar Hai & others on Netflix, YouTube, Zee5

OTT Pakistani Dramas: Grab your favorite snacks and binge-watch these Pakistani dramas on OTT platforms like Netflix, YouTube, Zee5 and others.

Parina Taneja Written By: Parina Taneja New Delhi Published on: April 10, 2023 12:32 IST
OTT Pakistani Dramas: Popular shows like Humsafar, and Zindagi Gulzar Hai among others enjoy massive popularity in India. Pakistani actors like Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan and Sanam Saeed, and others have been among the favorite artists of the Indian audience. While new Hindi web series and OTT movies keep them entertained, Pakistani dramas have taken the bar high when it comes to storyline and dressing sense. Unlike Indian soap operas or TV serials, Pakistani shows are limited to a number of episodes and entertain thoroughly. So watch these all-time favorite Pakistani dramas on OTT platforms like Netflix, YouTube, Zee5 and others.

Humsafar

OTT Platform: Netflix

Star cast: Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan
No. of Episodes: 23

Zindagi Gulzar Hai

OTT Platform: Netflix
Star cast: Fawad Khan and Sanam Saeed
No. of Episodes: 26

Aasmano Pe Likha

OTT Platform: Zee5
Star cast: Sheheryar, Sanam Chaudhry and Sajal Ali
No. of Episodes: 20

Sadqay Tumhare

OTT Platform: YouTube
Star cast: Mahira Khan, Adnan Malik
No. of Episodes: 27

O Rangreza

OTT Platform: Netflix
Star cast: Sajal ali, Bilal Abbas Khan, SANA
No. of Episodes: 31

Khaani

OTT Platform: Netflix
Star cast: Feroz Khan and Sana Javed
No. of Episodes: 31

Suno Chanda

OTT Platform: MX Player, Zee5
Star cast: Iqra Aziz and Farhan Saeed
No. of Episodes: 60

Baaghi

OTT Platform: YouTube
Star cast: Saba Qamar Osman Khalid Butt Khalid Malik
No. of Episodes: 28

So grab your favorite snacks and binge-watch these Pakistani dramas!

 

