OTT Pakistani Dramas: Watch Humsafar, Zindagi Gulzar Hai & others on Netflix, YouTube, Zee5

OTT Pakistani Dramas: Popular shows like Humsafar, and Zindagi Gulzar Hai among others enjoy massive popularity in India. Pakistani actors like Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan and Sanam Saeed, and others have been among the favorite artists of the Indian audience. While new Hindi web series and OTT movies keep them entertained, Pakistani dramas have taken the bar high when it comes to storyline and dressing sense. Unlike Indian soap operas or TV serials, Pakistani shows are limited to a number of episodes and entertain thoroughly. So watch these all-time favorite Pakistani dramas on OTT platforms like Netflix, YouTube, Zee5 and others.
Humsafar
OTT Platform: Netflix
Star cast: Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan
No. of Episodes: 23
Zindagi Gulzar Hai
OTT Platform: Netflix
Star cast: Fawad Khan and Sanam Saeed
No. of Episodes: 26
Aasmano Pe Likha
OTT Platform: Zee5
Star cast: Sheheryar, Sanam Chaudhry and Sajal Ali
No. of Episodes: 20
Sadqay Tumhare
OTT Platform: YouTube
Star cast: Mahira Khan, Adnan Malik
No. of Episodes: 27
O Rangreza
OTT Platform: Netflix
Star cast: Sajal ali, Bilal Abbas Khan, SANA
No. of Episodes: 31
Khaani
OTT Platform: Netflix
Star cast: Feroz Khan and Sana Javed
No. of Episodes: 31
Suno Chanda
OTT Platform: MX Player, Zee5
Star cast: Iqra Aziz and Farhan Saeed
No. of Episodes: 60
Baaghi
OTT Platform: YouTube
Star cast: Saba Qamar Osman Khalid Butt Khalid Malik
No. of Episodes: 28
So grab your favorite snacks and binge-watch these Pakistani dramas!
