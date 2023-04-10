OTT Pakistani Dramas: Watch Humsafar, Zindagi Gulzar Hai & others on Netflix, YouTube, Zee5

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER OTT Pakistani Dramas: Watch Humsafar, Zindagi Gulzar Hai & others

OTT Pakistani Dramas: Popular shows like Humsafar, and Zindagi Gulzar Hai among others enjoy massive popularity in India. Pakistani actors like Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan and Sanam Saeed, and others have been among the favorite artists of the Indian audience. While new Hindi web series and OTT movies keep them entertained, Pakistani dramas have taken the bar high when it comes to storyline and dressing sense. Unlike Indian soap operas or TV serials, Pakistani shows are limited to a number of episodes and entertain thoroughly. So watch these all-time favorite Pakistani dramas on OTT platforms like Netflix, YouTube, Zee5 and others.

Humsafar

OTT Platform: Netflix

Star cast: Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan

No. of Episodes: 23

Zindagi Gulzar Hai

OTT Platform: Netflix

Star cast: Fawad Khan and Sanam Saeed

No. of Episodes: 26

Aasmano Pe Likha

OTT Platform: Zee5

Star cast: Sheheryar, Sanam Chaudhry and Sajal Ali

No. of Episodes: 20

Sadqay Tumhare

OTT Platform: YouTube

Star cast: Mahira Khan, Adnan Malik

No. of Episodes: 27

O Rangreza

OTT Platform: Netflix

Star cast: Sajal ali, Bilal Abbas Khan, SANA

No. of Episodes: 31

Khaani

OTT Platform: Netflix

Star cast: Feroz Khan and Sana Javed

No. of Episodes: 31

Suno Chanda

OTT Platform: MX Player, Zee5

Star cast: Iqra Aziz and Farhan Saeed

No. of Episodes: 60

Baaghi

OTT Platform: YouTube

Star cast: Saba Qamar Osman Khalid Butt Khalid Malik

No. of Episodes: 28

So grab your favorite snacks and binge-watch these Pakistani dramas!

