Lock Upp winner Munawar Faruqui drops cosy pic with MYSTERY girl; fans ask about Anjali Arora

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MUNAWAR FARUQUI FANPAGE Munawar Faruqui with an unknown girl and Anjali Arora

Lock Upp winner Munawar Faruqui has a girlfriend? Well, his latest post has irked Munjali fans after he dropped a romantic picture with a mysterious girl on his social media. Munjali is a fanmade name for Munwar and his co-contestant Anjali Arora. The picture was taken at the 'Lock Upp' party last night. However, the face of woman was hidden with a heart emoticon. Not just this, the standup comedian also added Diljit Dosanjh's song Lover to the post. He captioned it, "Bubby Bubby tera ni mai."

Many of Munawar's fanpages claimed that the girl in the picture is Nazil, his girlfriend. Apparently, the duo has been seeing each other before Kangana Ranaut's reality show. He was close to Anjali but had also hinted at having a girlfriend in real life. Take a look

Munawar and Anjali Arora

Munawar had a romantic cameraderie with social media influencer Anjali on Lock Upp. Fans loved their chemistry, after Anjali confessed her love for him. Fondly called Munjali, the social media influencer even mouthed, 'I love you' to him and asked him if he would come to Delhi to meet her family.

The latest post made fans question Munawar about his close connection with the Anjali. A user wrote, "Then why he gave hints to anjali and always kept her in double mind. I feel he used Anjali also and if yes then definitely he is mind player. Another said, "Is ke saath sirf Anjali hi achi lagti, pachtawa horahain munawar ko vote dekar." A third comment read, "Ye such hai kya yaar i don't like I like only munjali, Anjali ke sath galt howa fir." Many also enquired about the name of the woman in the picture while many called her 'bhabhi' and gave fan names like #munazila & #munaz. ALSO READ: Choti Sarrdaarni: Nimrit Ahluwalia bids adieu to show, says 'It feels like the end of an era...'

Meanwhile, Munawar Faruqui won the Ekta Kapoor's 'Lock Upp' and took home Rs 20 lakh cheque and a brand new car. Anjali was named the second runner-up while Payal Rohatgi was the first runner-up.