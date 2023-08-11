Bigg Boss OTT 2 Grand Finale: When & Where to watch, prize money, trophy, finalists of Salman Khan's show

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Bigg Boss OTT 2 Grand Finale

Bigg Boss OTT 2 Grand Finale: The Salman Khan-hosted show has been constantly in the news considering the high-voltage drama, fights and changing equations. The viewers are all set to witness the grand finale episode on August 11, just a day before Independence Day on August 15. The Grand Finale will witness the final battle between the finalists including-- Abhishek Malhan aka Fukra Insaan, Elvish Yadav, Manisha Rani, Pooja Bhatt, and Bebika Dhurve. To make the event more happening, not just the host but also the finalists will be seen giving a special performance for their fans.

If you are super excited about the last episode of the reality show, here's everything you need to know including details regarding when, where, and how to watch Bigg Boss 14 finale.

When and where to watch Bigg Boss OTT 2 live?

Not on Sunday, but Bigg Boss OTT 2 will have its grand finale on a Monday. It will be held on August 14 on Jio Cinema app for free from 9 pm onwards. In case you miss watching the live, you can watch the show any other day or time after installing the Jio TV app from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store on your Android or iOS smartphone.

Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 finalists

With the mid-week eviction of Jiya Shankar, the five finalists of the Salman Khan-hosted show are, Abhishek Malhan aka Fukra Insaan, Elvish Yadav, Manisha Rani, Pooja Bhatt, and Bebika Dhurve. For the unversed, Abhishek became the first finalist of the reality show and the last captain of the house.

Bigg Boss OTT 2 Prize Money

If reports are to be believed, the winner of Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 will be rewarded with a cash prize of twenty-five lakhs, along with the Bigg Boss OTT trophy.

Who is the winner of Bigg Boss OTT 2?

While the winner will be announced on August 14, social media wants either Abhishek Malhan or Elvish Yadav's to take home the trophy. Elvish, who entered as a wildcard, has wowed the fans. The duo enjoys a massive fan following.

