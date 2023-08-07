Bigg Boss OTT 2: Gautam Gulati hints at entering the reality show

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Gautam Gulati hints at entering Bigg Boss OTT 2

Bigg Boss OTT Season 2, hosted by Salman Khan and streaming on JioCinema, is about to get a major dose of nostalgia and excitement as former winner Gautam Gulati teases a possible appearance on the shout interact with the contestants. The popular actor recently took to his Instagram story to drop a hint that has sent fans into a frenzy. Gautam Gulati, known for his genuine and straightforward personality, won the hearts of the audience during Bigg Boss Season 8 and took the trophy home. His journey on the show was an unforgettable one and his message has certainly piqued an excitement for all his fans who have been eagerly wanting him to see.

In his intriguing Instagram story, Gautam revealed that he received a call to enter the Bigg Boss OTT house in Season 2. While he is currently in London for work commitments, he expressed interest in planning a surprise appearance. Quoting his Instagram story, he said, "Got a call to enter #BBOTT. I am away for work, but I might plan if I can, not sure. But still, let me know kya chal Raha hai aur kisse kya kaha jaye - If I will be joining them."

If Gautam does indeed make a guest appearance in the Bigg Boss OTT house, it will undoubtedly be an epic moment for fans who have admired his authentic and fearless demeanor throughout his previous stint in the reality show.

Currently, Gautam is hosting MTV Season 19 as a judge and gang leader, showcasing his flair for mentoring, and guiding young talent in various tasks and challenges.

While Gautam's comeback as a guest on Bigg Boss OTT is yet to be officially confirmed, fans have taken to social media to express their excitement and anticipation.

