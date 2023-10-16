'Woh interval ke baad aayega...': When SRK forgets Salman Khan at Kuch Kuch Hota Hai special screening | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : YOUTUBE (SCREENGRAB) When SRK forgets Salman Khan at Kuch Kuch Hota Hai special screening

25 years of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai: As Karan Johar's directorial debut 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai', turned 25, the filmmaker along with its lead actors Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji, attended a special screening of the movie at a PVR cinema in Mumbai on Sunday evening. On the occasion, Shah Rukh extended gratitude to the entire cast and crew of the film, but what grabbed the limelight was when the actor forgot to thank Salman.

“I would like to thank Reema ji who is not with us now. Farida Jalal of course, we all love her, and Anupam Kher, Archana Puran Singh and a lot of other actors who I may have forgotten to mention.” As he paused, the audience started shouting ‘Salman Bhai Salman Bhai’. Responding hilariously to the intervention, SRK said “Woh interval ke baad aayega. Abhi interval tak speech nahi hui hai meri." This made everyone laugh.

Shah Rukh then said, "Rani ko bhi tab mention karunga jab woh bhoot banke aayegi end mein. So, yes yes, I'd like to thank Salman bhai and Rani who came as a ghost in the end again and all the little kids who were there in the film."

At the screening, Shah Rukh Khan also talked about his upcoming plan. He said,“Ab pata nahi love story karu ya nahi karu, ab Jawan bachcho ko karne do (now I don't know if I should still do a love story, let's leave them for younger actors).” His statement got a big shoutout from the audience.

25th ANNIVERSARY OF KUCH KUCH HOTA HAI

On October 15, Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, and Rani Mukerji made a return to the big screen to mark the 25th anniversary of the cult movie 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai,' and Dharma Productions. The tickets for the special screening were available at a PVR INOX theatre in Mumbai for just Rs 25. These tickets were in high demand and sold out within minutes. The movie was screened on three different screens in Mumbai to accommodate the cinephiles.

