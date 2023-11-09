Thursday, November 09, 2023
     
Video: Deepika Padukone's past relationships turned into stand-up comedy at BHU fest; fans call it 'shameful'

After making headlines for Koffee With Karan's first episode, Deepika Padukone is again in the news for all the wrong reasons. A video of a college fest featuring the actress is doing rounds on the internet where she is getting trolled for her past alleged relationships.

Aseem Sharma Written By: Aseem Sharma @kaafir_aseem New Delhi Published on: November 09, 2023 7:49 IST
Deepika Padukone
Image Source : SCREENGRAB FROM VIRAL VIDEO Deepika Padukone will next be seen in Sidaharth Anand's Fighter

Deepika Padukone, one of the most celebrated actresses of this generation, recently made headlines when the episode featuring herself and her husband Ranveer Singh on Koffee With Karan 8 went online. She is again in the news after a viral video on social media featuring her past alleged relationships was turned into a stand-up comedy act at a college fest. The viral video features Deepika's pictures with Ranbir Kapoor, MS Dhoni, Yuvraj Singh, Nihar Pandya, Sidharth Mallya and Upen Patel. 

Take a look:

Soon after the video went viral online, netizens started reacting on it. While some appreciated the content created by the college students, most of the social media users condemned and attacked such act and even termed it 'shameful'. On euser wrote, ''

That's a cheap and non-creative content.'' Another one wrote, ''Sahi to hai.. aaina dikha diya... Bollywood me sabka aisa hi seen h.'' A third user commented, ''What the shit is this. Y don't people mind there own business and life.''

Deepika's marriage with Ranveer 

Ranveer and Deepika got married in 2018 in an intimate wedding at Italy's Lake Como. In the episode, the duo for the first time unveiled their wedding video to the world. After watching the video, KWK's host Karan Johar turned emotional and even hugged the duo. 

Deepika Padukone on work front  

Deepika's first look from Rohit Shetty's Cop Universe's upcoming project Singham Again was unveiled recently. She will play Shakti Shetty in the film. Apart from this, she will be seen alongside Hrithik Roshan in Siddharth Anand's next actioner titled Fighter. 

In 2024, Deepika will also feature in Prabhas and Kamal Haasan's film Kalki 2898 AD. 

