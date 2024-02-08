Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Vicky Kaushal injured during 'Chhaava' shoot, video viral | Watch

Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal has been injured while shooting for his upcoming film Chhaava. Due to this, he had to leave the shooting midway and take a rest for a few days. A video posted by Viral Bhayani has raised concerns as the actor could be seen heading home with a fractured arm. For the unversed, Chhaava is Vicky's upcoming film that also features Animal actor Rashmika Mandanna.

Vicky Kaushal was Injured during the Chhaava Shoot

Vicky Kaushal is one of those stars of Hindi cinema who breathes life into his character with his acting. Whenever he comes on screen, the audience just keeps watching. In the year 2023, Vicky Kaushal came on screen as Sam Bahadur. He impressed the fans a lot with the character of Field Marshal Manekshaw. After the year 2023, this year also Vicky has many new projects lined up. However, on Thursday the actor was spotted with his left hand plastered. In the video, he can be seen getting out of his car and heading towards home. According to reports, Vicky Kaushal suffered this injury while shooting the intense action sequence of Chhaava. If reports are to be believed, after injuring his hand, Vicky Kaushal will now have to take a break from shooting for some time and rest.

Users express concern over Vicky Kaushal's video

After seeing the plaster on Vicky Kaushal's hand, fans wish for his speedy recovery. One user wrote, "Get well soon Vicky Bhai". Another user wrote, "Vicky Bhai, take care." Another user wrote, "Oh my God, how did you fracture your hand, take care of yourself".

On Vicky's work front

Vicky Kaushal was last seen in Meghna Gulzar's Sam Bahadur. He will next be seen in Laxman Uterkar's Chhaava. Kaushal will be sharing screen space with Rashmika for the first time in this film. Apart from this, he will also be seen opposite Alia once again after Raazi in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War. Ranbir Kapoor is also playing a lead role in this film.

