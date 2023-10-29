Vacation Diaries: Ram Charan, Upasana pose with baby Klin Kara and family members in Italy

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Ram Charan and Upasana with Baby Klin Kaara

Ram Charan and Upasana are the most talked about pair of South Industry. This year, the couple welcomed their first daughter, Caroline Cara. Now in an Instagram post on Sunday, Upasana Kamineni Konidela has made her fans happy by giving a glimpse of the Konidela-Kamineni family's vacation in Tuscany. Upasana and Ram have created a stir by sharing a picture of a very happy family with a clean baby in their arms. But he has hidden daughter Klein's face with a heart emoji. Although this picture seems normal at first glance, on looking closely, a never-seen-before girl is seen in it. Also, if you look closely, you will find that her face is slightly visible in the reflection of the water, which gives the first glimpse of the power couple's firstborn child.

Upasana shared the pictures and wrote in the caption, "Konidella Kamineni's holiday in Tuscany! All hearts in one frame." Fans commented that they were completely taken by surprise. One wrote: "Did y'all see that cute baby in the reflection of the water?" And another wrote, "Mam, we caught a glimpse of the baby's face in the water!" Amidst this glamorous family vacation, Ram Charan is looking very stylish as always. He is wearing an army green shirt with a scarf. Upasana is seen beside him in a pink dress.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ram Charan will be next seen in Game Changer. Directed by Shankar, the film will also star Kiara Advani, Anjali, SJ Suryah, Jayaram, Sunil, Srikanth, Naveen Chandra, Nassar, and Raghu Babu among others. Game Changer is written by Karthik Subburaj and is produced by Dil Raju and Shirish Sunder under the banner of Sri Venkateshwara Creations is touted to be a political thriller that will be released in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi.

