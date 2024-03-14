Uorfi Javed to make her Bollywood debut with THIS film | Deets inside

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Uorfi Javed is popularly known for her unique-styled fashion.

Internet sensation Uorfi Javed, who is known for her unique fashion sense, will be seen in the upcoming film Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2, which also will mark her big screen debut.

The premise of the film is quite relevant to the current generation, which talks about love in the era of internet and social media.

Aligned with the theme of the film, the makers made the perfect choice by casting Uorfi as she commands a large following on social media.

LSD 2 explores the complexities of relationships and sheds light on the hidden facets of modern-day love in a world where the internet is a necessity.

Building upon the legacy of the first instalment, Love, Sex Aur Dhokha (2010), LSD 2 pushes the boundaries and promises to be even more explicit, ensuring an edgier and deeply immersive experience for the audience.

The film is touted to be laced with a gripping narrative and compelling performances, as it delves deeper into the themes of love, betrayal, and the consequences of a world driven by technology.

A sleeper hit in 2010, Love Sex aur Dhokha marked Dibakar Banerjee’s third directorial venture after his first two movies -- Khosla Ka Ghosla and Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye! -- clinched National Awards.

Earlier, it was revealed that Tushar Kapoor and Mouni Roy will be seen making cameo appearances in LSD 2.

Presented by Balaji Motion Pictures, a division of Balaji Telefilms and Cult Movies, Love Sex aur Dhokha 2 is produced by Ektaa R. Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor. The film will be released on April 19.

(With IANS inputs)

