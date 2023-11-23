'Two hairline fractures. Happy Now?': Urvashi Dholakia hits out at trolls calling her injury 'fake'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Urvashi Dholakia is a participant on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11

Urvashi Dholakia, one of the well-known faces of the Indian television industry, is currently participating in the popular dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11. Last week, she revealed that she had sustained an injury while shooting and even performed wearing bandages. The actress' fans praised her for her dedication, whereas there is a small section of people who trolled her and claimed that her injury is fake. Reacting to trolls, Urvashi posted a series of pictures of her injured foot wherein she mentioned that she has two hairline fractures on each side of her big toe.

Taking to Instagram, Urvashi wrote, ''For all those ppl who’ve been saying that my injury is fake well here are the images in ur face !!! Two hairline fractures on each side of my big toe. ! HAPPY NOW ??''

In her post, she also mentioned why she never shared these images before, she wrote, ''I never posted these as sympathy is not something I thrive on and never will ! Yes the pain is real and I’m in my second week of this injury and it’s still not healed as I’ve been rehearsing every day without any resting period but that’s the way I am … STRONG ! By you guys calling me buddhi & what not just let me educate u that young ones too can fracture their bones .. so stop exerting the little brain that u have and pls do something useful & learn what love is !

Thanks''

While concluding the post, she also informed that she is not quitting the show and wrote, ''FYI : IM NOT QUITTING SO U GUYS CAN GO TAKE A HIKE. ALSO THIS IS NO CLARIFICATION POST ITS JUST THAT WE LIVE IN A CYNICAL WORLD & PPL JUST HATE TO SEE SOMEONE GROW.''

On her post, choreographer Geeta Kapur commented, ''Get well soon meri jaan … those who genuinely love u don’t need clarifications.''

Apart from Urvashi, the current season of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa features Shiv Thakare, Aamir Ali Malik, Karuna Pandey, Shoaib Ibrahim Rajeev Thakur, and Anjali Anand among others as contestants.

