Tum Kya Mile out: Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh romance in picturesque Kashmir; fans heap praises for Arijit Singh

Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in Tum Kya Mile

Karan Johar's film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has created hype ahead of its release. Starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh, the makers released its first song 'Tum Kya Mile' on Wednesday.

Crooned by Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal, the romantic ballad has been shot in picturesque Kashmir. Featuring Alia and Ranveer, Tum Kya Mile will make you pack your bags and move to snow-laden Kashmir. The song suggests being bittersweet as Alia can be seen missing Ranveer and the moments spent with him.

Tum Kya Mile is the magic created by Arijit Singh, Shreya Ghoshal, Pritam, and Amitabh Bhattacharya

Watch Tum Kya Mile song here:

Soon after the song release, fans hailed Arijit Singh for treating his fans with this melody. One user wrote, "Arijit Singh sounds so similar in each of his songs. Decent song, with same old feelings & picturization." Another fan wrote, "Arijit Singh ek hi toh dil hai bhai kitne baar jeetoge."

Earlier on Wednesday, Karan Johar shared a heartwarming memory of shooting Tum Kya Mile in Kashmir. Sharing a post on Instagram, the filmmaker revealed that Alia shot the song in chiffon sarees straight after giving birth to Raha. "In a few hours #tumkyamile will be yours….I remember at the very onset my instinct was that I wanted to film a love song that would unabashedly pay homage to my guru Yash Chopra…. The thinking evolved mind would say “You can’t match it or even dare to emulate it “ but the fanboy and the ardent lover of snow, chiffons, the stunning locations of Kashmir, and sheer romance got the better of me…Pritam Dada and I yearned for a song for the ages from the ages and it had it be unapologetic or it wouldn’t be true …My deepest gratitude to Vaibhavi Merchant who got the Memo better than I did and completely took charge and being a Yash Chopra lover herself … she gave her heart to our song…This is also the first shoot Alia did after the birth of her angel and I remain in apology for freezing her in Manish Malhotra chiffons … in sympathy, I fell drastically ill through the shoot ( a karmic punishment perhaps)Ranveer was nervous as this was his first lip sync mountain love song but he was a real trooper….So we are back to the valleys for an ishq wala lip sync chiffon saree song…I hope you feel the love as much as we felt the cold…This one’s for you Yash uncle …Your fan forever, Karan," he wrote.

