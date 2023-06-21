Follow us on Image Source : SNAPSHOT Tere Ishk Mein: Dhanush announces his third film with Aanand L Rai as Raanjhanaa turns 10 | WATCH

South Indian star Dhanush made his Bollywood debut with Aanand L Rai's Raanjhanaa. On the film's 10th anniversary, the actor, on Wednesday, announced his third film, Tere Ishk Mein, with the filmmaker. The makers also shared an announcement video on the occasion which has left the fans intrigued.

Aanand L Rai is known for his stories and his films have captivated generations. The announcement video of Tere Ishk Mein reveals Dhanush's character, Shankar, and also mentions that the character belongs to the 'world of Raanjhanaa.'

In the video, one can see Dhanush running in dark alleys with a Molotov cocktail. At the end, he says, "Pichli baar toh Kundan tha, maan gaya. Par iss baar Shankar ko kaise rokoge?" Like Raanjhanaa and Atrangi Re, this time too, Anand L Rai has collaborated with AR Rahman for the background score.

Dhanush shared the announcement with his fans on social media and also wrote a heartfelt note that read, "10 years of Raanjhanaa. Some films change your life forever and it's apt to say this is one such film. Indeed, it changed all our lives."

"My sincere thanks to each and everyone of you for making Raanjhana a classic. Now after a decade....a story from the world of Raanjhana, TERE ISHK MEIN... I don't know what kind of journey awaits me, but I'm sure it's gonna be an adventure, For us and you all. Thank you. Har Har Mahadev," the note ended.

In an old interview with The Indian Express, Dhanush shared about his collaborations with Aanand L Rai and Himanshu. He said, "When there is Himanshu, I know there is something weird. It is that weirdness that is going to make all the difference, it is no fun otherwise. This unpredictable quality about Aanand Rai and Himanshu is what makes their stories so different.”

