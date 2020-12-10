Sushant Singh Rajput's Dil Bechara is Google's Most Searched Film of 2020, followed by Soorarai Pottru

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SAHIL VAID Dil Bechara is Google's Most Searched Film of 2020

Google has released the list of the most searched films of 2020 in India. Like every year, this year too, Bollywood remains one of the most dominating searches. The list is topped by late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's last film Dil Bechara, followed by Suriya's Soorarai Pottru. Ajay Devgn's Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior managed to secure the third spot in the list.

Take a look at the complete list:

1. Dil Bechara

Dil Bechara is a 2020 Bollywood romance-drama, directed by Mukesh Chhabra. The movie stars late actor Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi in the lead roles. It is the last film of the late actor. Dil Bechara was released on Disney+Hotstar on July 24.

2. Soorarai Pottru

Soorarai Pottru is a Tamil action drama biography movie direction Sudha Kongara and produced by Suriya under his banner '2D Productions'. It stars Suriya in the lead role. Paresh Rawal, Aparna Balamurali, Urvashi, Mohan Babu, and Karunas play supporting roles in the film.

3. Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is a Bollywood historical drama, directed by Om Raut. The movie stars Ajay Devgn as Subedar Taanaji Malusare and Saif Ali Khan as the main antagonist. The film is based on the life of Chhatrapati Shivaji's right-hand man Subhedar Tanhaji Malusare. Kajol plays Ajay's on-sceen wife in the film.

4: Shakuntala Devi

Shakuntala Devi is a Bollywood biography-drama, based on the life of a mathematical genius, the ‘human computer’ - Shakuntala Devi. The film stars Vidya Balan in the lead role.

5. Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl

This biography-drama is based on the life of woman IAF pilot Gunjan Saxena, helmed by Sharan Sharma. Janhvi Kapoor is essaying the role of air force pilot Gunjan.

6. Laxmii

Laxmii is a Bollywood horror comedy, directed by Raghava Lawrence. The movie stars Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani in the lead roles. It is a remake of 2011 Tamil Film Muni 2 aka Kanchana.

7. Sadak 2

Sadak 2 is a sequel to the 1991 hit film Sadak. It marks Mahesh Bhatt's return to direction after a hiatus of 21 years. It stars Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt and Aditya Roy Kapur in lead roles.

8. Baaghi 3

Baaghi 3 movie is the third installment from Tiger Shroff's hit franchise Baaghi. Baaghi 3 is helmed by Ahmed Khan and also stars Shraddha Kapoor, Ankita Lokhande.

9. Extraction

Extraction is an American action thriller directed by Sam Hargrave. Chris Hemsworth stars in the lead role supported by Pankaj Tripathi, Randeep Hooda, and others. It was majorly shot in India.

10. Gulabo Sitabo

Gulabo Sitabo is a Bollywood quirky family-comedy and drama, helmed by Shoojit Sircar. The movie stars Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana in the lead roles.