Sushant Death Case: Rhea Chakraborty grilled for 8 hours by CBI, to be questioned again tomorrow

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) will continue to question actor Rhea Chakraborty for the fifth consecutive day on Tuesday. Rhea is at the centre of a controversy following the alleged death by suicide of her friend and actor Sushant Singh Rajput on June 14. Shruti Modi was also summoned by the CBI today and questioned in the DRDO office. While there was no cross-questioning done, Shruti told CBI that she was an employee from July 2019 to January 2020 and her interview was taken by Sushant, sending an appointment letter via email. Shruti's job was to follow the general instruction and fix the meetings.

Regarding drugs, Shruti said that she does not know much about it, nor did she see anything like that but former cook Ashok and driver Sohail used to talk about high-quality tobacco that also serves as energy boosters.

Apart from this, Shruti said that she does not know about drugs. Shruti Modi will again be called for questioning tomorrow. Cross questioning will be done tomorrow,

In the last four days, Rhea Chakraborty has been grilled for around 35 hours. Rajput friend Samuel Miranda and domestic help Keshav were also seen reaching the guest house in the morning.

The late actor's former manager Shruti Modi was also called by the CBI and she reached along with her lawyer. Four women constables from the Vakola Police Station were present during the interrogation of Rhea Chakraborty.

Rajput was found hanging in his apartment following which the Mumbai Police had registered a case of accidental death.

The late filmstar's father subsequently filed a police complaint in Patna, accusing Rhea Chakraborty and her family of abetting Rajputs suicide and misappropriating his money.

The Supreme Court last week upheld the transfer of the FIR, lodged by Rajput's father in Patna against the actress and others, to the CBI.

