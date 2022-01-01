Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/TARAN ADARSH Confirmed! SS Rajamouli's RRR release gets postponed

After Shahid Kapoor's 'Jersey' delayed its release, SS Rajamouli's RRR is the next film to face the break after a surge in the number of Covid-19 cases across the country. The makers on Saturday (January 1) confirmed the update. "Keeping the best interests of all the involved parties in mind, we are forced to postpone our film. Our sincere thanks to all the fans and audience for their unconditional love. #RRRPostponed #RRRMovie," they wrote in the caption.

RRR is one of the most anticipated films, RRR, starring Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, and Alia Bhatt, which was scheduled to release on January 7, is now indefinitely pushed. The makers are yet to announce the new release date of the film.

With civil restrictions slowly being reintroduced and cinema halls being shut down in the national capital Delhi under the yellow alert, showbiz came under threat once again with many producers reconsidering the release of their films across cinemas. Earlier, the makers of Shahid Kapoor-starrer cricket drama 'Jersey' have already postponed the film's release.

The makers issued a statement saying, "In view of the current circumstances and new Covid guidelines we have decided to postpone the theatrical release of our film 'Jersey'. We have received immense love from you all so far and want to thank you all for everything. Until then everyone please stay safe and healthy, and wishing you all the best for the new year ahead!!"